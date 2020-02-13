You are here

Home > Transport

Netherlands says it rejected Moscow offer for MH17 prosecution

Thu, Feb 13, 2020 - 7:02 AM

nz_mh17_130239.jpg
The Netherlands has turned down an offer by Russia to prosecute three men suspected of involvement in the 2014 downing of a passenger jet over eastern Ukraine, the Dutch justice minister said Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[THE HAGUE] The Netherlands has turned down an offer by Russia to prosecute three men suspected of involvement in the 2014 downing of a passenger jet over eastern Ukraine, the Dutch justice minister said Wednesday.

Ferd Grapperhaus said Moscow sent a letter in October last year in which it asked whether the Dutch would consider transferring the criminal prosecution of three suspects to Russia.

"The Justice and Security Ministry replied that the transfer of criminal proceedings against the three Russian suspects by the Dutch authorities is not an option and has not been taken into consideration," Mr Grapperhaus said in a letter to parliament.

Four men, three of them Russian, are expected to go on trial in absentia the Netherlands on March 9 for their part in downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 on board.

An international investigation found that the Boeing 777 was shot down by a BUK missile, fired from rebel-held territory in the war-torn eastern Ukraine.

SEE ALSO

Air France-KLM, JAL among carriers eyeing Malaysia Airlines deal: sources

A criminal Joint Investigation Team of five countries led by the Dutch in September 2016 said they had "irrefutable evidence" that the BUK missile came from the "territory of the Russian Federation".

The Netherlands and Australia then said that they held Russia responsible for the shooting down of MH17.

Russians Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko have been charged with murder. All are linked to the separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

They will go on trial from March 9 in the Netherlands at a high-security courthouse near Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

However it is unlikely that any of the men will be present at the trial as neither Russia nor Ukraine allows its citizens to be extradited.

The Dutch government however "in the context of preventing impunity" has asked Moscow whether it would be willing to "explore in consultation the possibilities of transferring a judgement handed down to the Russian authorities," Mr Grapperhaus said.

This would mean that the suspects - if convicted - would serve their sentences in Russia, the minister said.

The trial of the four men "is an important step in finding the truth and justice for all 298 victims of flight MH17 and their relatives," Mr Grapperhaus said.

"The government has full confidence in the independence and quality of Dutch justice."

AFP

Transport

Trudeau calls for end to protests crippling Canada railways

Audit slams safety US oversight of Southwest Airlines

Rolls-Royce to add more jobs in Singapore this year

In brief

Nissan sues Ghosn in Japan, seeks 10b yen in damages

Cruise ship heads to Cambodia after Thailand bars entry

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 13, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Argentina sees 'deep debt restructuring' ahead, rejects fiscal austerity

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentina is willing to pay its debts but does not have the money to do so, Economy Minister Martin...

Feb 13, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

US health authority shipped faulty coronavirus test kits across country

[WASHINGTON] A number of test kits sent out by US health authorities to labs across the country to diagnose the...

Feb 13, 2020 06:59 AM
Transport

Trudeau calls for end to protests crippling Canada railways

[DAKAR] Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday urged a swift end to indigenous protests disrupting trains in...

Feb 13, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

EU seeks better coordination to tackle coronavirus

[BRUSSELS] European Union nations will on Thursday discuss ways to increase cooperation in a bid to tackle the...

Feb 13, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

China sees hope in coronavirus 'war' as deaths top 1,100

[BEIJING] China's leadership touted "positive results" on Wednesday from efforts to contain the new coronavirus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly