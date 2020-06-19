New digital transformation guide launched for sea-transport businesses

SMALL businesses in the sea-transport industry can now access an online guide to digital transformation, under a public-sector scheme for digitalisation in the maritime sector.

The framework, meant to help companies develop their business strategies and digitalisation drives, is part of a "Maritime Digitalisation Playbook" launched on Friday.

It is aimed at maritime companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, in business segments such as shipping, ship management, ship agency and harbour-craft operations.

Port clearances and services, trade documentation and trade operations and financing are some of the maritime activities covered by the playbook, which takes into account findings from a survey about the level of digital maturity at more than 200 maritime organisations.

Tan Kiat How, chief executive of the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), said: “The Maritime Digitalisation Playbook helps maritime companies to understand the digital gaps in the industry and how they can use technologies to close these gaps.”

The playbook was jointly developed by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the IMDA and the Singapore Shipping Association, as part of the sea-transport industry transformation map.

It is available at https://www.mpa.gov.sg/web/portal/home/maritime-companies/research-development/maritime-digitalisation-playbook