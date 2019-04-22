You are here

New GPS-based procedures for Seletar Airport to be rolled out

The system, to be implemented in 6-12 months, will replace the Instrument Landing System
Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190422_STFIREFLY22_3759725.jpg
Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan welcoming his Malaysian counterpart Anthony Loke as Malaysian carrier Firefly completes its inaugural flight to Seletar Airport from Subang Airport on Sunday.
BT PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Singapore

THE new Global Positioning System (GPS)-based instrument approach procedures for Seletar Airport will be rolled out within six to 12 months, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Sunday.

He was speaking at a joint press conference with Singapore's Transport

