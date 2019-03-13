You are here

Home > Transport

New Zealand suspends Boeing 737 Max flights

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 7:56 AM

AK_b7373_1303.jpg
New Zealand's aviation regulator on Wednesday suspended Boeing Co 737 Max aircraft from flying to or from the country, following fatal crashes involving the US planemaker's model in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
PHOTO: AFP

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's aviation regulator on Wednesday suspended Boeing Co 737 Max aircraft from flying to or from the country, following fatal crashes involving the US planemaker's model in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

"This is a temporary suspension while we continue to monitor the situation closely and analyse information as it comes to hand to determine the safety risks of continued operation of the Boeing 737 Max," said Civil Aviation Authority director of civil aviation Graeme Harris, in a statement.

Fiji Airways is the only airline affected by New Zealand's decision, the regulator said.

Over the past three days, aviation authorities including those of the European Union and Australia have grounded their Boeing 737 Max fleets. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Uber hires more IPO underwriters as it prepares to go public: sources

Canada sees no reason to ground Boeing 737 Max 8, ready to act if need be

More nations ban Boeing 737 Max jets after Ethiopia crash

Trump, Boeing CEO discuss Ethiopia crash: industry source

Singapore grounds all Boeing 737 Max planes after Ethiopian Airlines crash

Is it time to let Malaysia Airlines fend for itself?

Editor's Choice

lwx_house_130319_11.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_24.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
5 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold

Must Read

lwx_house_130319_11.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_24.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Singtel, Thomson Medical, SIIC Environment, China Sunsine, Anchor Resources

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening