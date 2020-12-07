You are here

Home > Transport

Next year's Paris Airshow cancelled amid coronavirus crisis

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 7:41 PM

[PARIS] Next year's Paris Airshow has been cancelled as the aerospace industry continues to weather the coronavirus crisis, a spokesman for the French organisers said on Monday.

Together with Britain's Farnborough Airshow, with which it alternates every other year, the event is the industry's largest showcase. Its cancellation is the latest sign of the depth of the pandemic-related crisis hitting airlines and manufacturers.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Broker's take: RHB raises ComfortDelGro's target price on less competitive taxi industry

First electric only car-charging station opens in the UK

Tata at crossroads as AirAsia India, Vistara reach critical juncture

Boeing mulls equity sale, plans new cut to Dreamliner output

Kia to recall 295,000 US vehicles for engine fire risks

Lufthansa seen shedding 29,000 staff by year end; 10,000 German jobs in 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 7, 2020 07:38 PM
Government & Economy

China suspends beef imports from sixth Australian beef supplier

[BEIJING] China said on Monday it had suspended imports of beef from Australia's Meramist, the sixth supplier to...

Dec 7, 2020 07:38 PM
Energy & Commodities

Ezion unit wins US$83.4m contract to transport and install wind turbines

A WHOLLY-owned subsidiary of Ezion Holdings, Teras Offshore, has landed a contract for US$83.4 million from Foxwell...

Dec 7, 2020 07:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Solve yawning income gap, and make another billion? DBS throws down gauntlet

SINGAPORE'S new nationwide financial data sharing initiative can help banks narrow the income inequality gap...

Dec 7, 2020 06:46 PM
Banking & Finance

South-east Asia's Internet economy on the cusp of big change, says Google chief

CLOSING the digital divide and deepening partnerships between governments and businesses are key for a more...

Dec 7, 2020 06:41 PM
Government & Economy

Door will 'always be open' for India to rejoin RCEP trade pact: PM Lee

Ahead of starting its term as coordinator of Asean-India dialogue relations in 2021, Singapore looks forward to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Singtel, Sea jump after digital-bank win; iFast, Razer sink

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, Keppel, Sabana Reit, iFast, Japfa

Giant Japanese steel mill signals pandemic-recovery taking root

Flush with cash, Chinese hog producer builds world's largest pig farm

Pounds dives on report Johnson to abandon Brexit talks

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for