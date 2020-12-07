You are here
Next year's Paris Airshow cancelled amid coronavirus crisis
[PARIS] Next year's Paris Airshow has been cancelled as the aerospace industry continues to weather the coronavirus crisis, a spokesman for the French organisers said on Monday.
Together with Britain's Farnborough Airshow, with which it alternates every other year, the event is the industry's largest showcase. Its cancellation is the latest sign of the depth of the pandemic-related crisis hitting airlines and manufacturers.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes