You are here

Home > Transport

Ningbo Jifeng in talks to buy out German auto supplier Grammer

Tue, May 29, 2018 - 9:31 AM

[FRANKFURT] Chinese supplier Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co is in talks to buy out its partner Grammer AG in a possible deal that could value the German maker of vehicle seats at about 750 million euros (S$1.17 billion).

Jifeng Auto, already Grammer's biggest shareholder with about a quarter of the stock, made an indicative proposal of 60 euros a share, the German company said in a stock exchange statement Tuesday. That's 17 per cent more than the stock's last closing price in Frankfurt. Jifeng Auto would also pay a 1.25 euro dividend per share.

"At this stage it is uncertain whether the negotiations will be concluded successfully and a takeover offer will be launched," Grammer said in its statement, adding that it's "assessing strategic options in the best interest of the company."

Grammer made the statement after Bloomberg News reported the bid. Jifeng Auto, controlled by the family of chairman Wang Yiping, is willing to grant wide-ranging guarantees in any business-combination agreement, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Final discussions were delayed after a range of issues emerged during talks on Monday, the people said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Grammer sold a minority stake to Jifeng Auto in 2017 to defend against share purchases by the Bosnian billionaire Hastor family, investors who had been involved in an acrimonious supply dispute with carmaking giant Volkswagen AG. Grammer is about 19 per cent held by the Hastors' investment vehicles, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Jifieng Auto representatives couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Analysts' median fair value for Grammer is 53.50 euros a share, according to the Amberg-based company's website.

The Hastors pushed at last year's annual shareholders meeting to replace much of Grammer's leadership, including chief executive officer Hartmut Mueller. It eventually failed after Jifeng Auto acted as a white knight and backed Grammer's management. The clash with the family resulted in a "noticeable drop in orders" as customers postponed purchases, Mueller said in an April 2017 interview.

Mr Wang told Bloomberg News a year ago that his company and Grammer were in the process of setting up joint ventures in China and discussing other potential cooperation projects and that further stake purchases were possible.

A move by the Ningbo-based head- and arm-rest manufacturer could revive concerns among Germany's leadership about Chinese investors' purchases of assets in Europe's biggest economy that were sparked by the 2016 purchase of robot maker Kuka AG by Midea Group Co.

Even so, a takeover could be endorsed by automakers. The Hastors' Prevent Group took the unprecedented step two years ago of halting component deliveries to Volkswagen because of an orders dispute. Volkswagen last month reportedly cancelled all supplier contracts with that company as a result of the conflict.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Uber's exit from South-east Asia upsets regulators and drivers

Airbus steps up push for flying taxis, on-demand helicopters

Robot boats propel one of China's hottest startups

Driving the future of Singapore's urban mobility with open data

China gives airlines reprieve on references to Taiwan

Diesel cars are 'finished' and will completely disappear, says EU industrial policy chief

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-9277.jpg
May 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

'Big Four' unlikely to be broken up here amid UK scrutiny of auditing

BT_20180529_JQGRAB29_3453184.jpg
May 29, 2018
Technology

Another price war seen in ride-hailing market

May 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

An opportune time for a PropNex listing

Most Read

1 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
2 Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
3 St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price
4 DBS to build and implement Carousell's mobile wallet CarouPay
5 New MAS rules on short-selling, short-position reports to kick in on Oct 1
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

yaohui-pixgeneric-9277.jpg
May 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

'Big Four' unlikely to be broken up here amid UK scrutiny of auditing

BT_20180529_JQGRAB29_3453184.jpg
May 29, 2018
Technology

Another price war seen in ride-hailing market

DJI00049.jpg
May 29, 2018
Government & Economy

High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'

BEN_1449.JPG
May 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore, India exchanges 'abandoning trade link talks'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening