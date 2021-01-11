You are here

Nio may launch mass market vehicles under another marque

Mon, Jan 11, 2021

China's electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio, which competes with conventional premium automakers including Daimler and BMW, may make mass market products under another marque, its chief executive said.
"As EV technologies advance and battery cost lowers, it is possible that we may enter the massive market, but definitely not with Nio brand," William Li, chief executive of Nio told reporters on Sunday. He gave no more detail.

Nio did not immediately respond to a request for further details. The company is currently delivering three sports utility vehicle (SUV) models built at its Hefei plant, which are mostly priced above 300,000 yuan (S$61,558).

Nio, which also competes with Tesla in China, on Saturday launched its first sedan model as it eyes a greater share of the world's largest car market.

Nio delivered 43,728 vehicles last year and has a market capitalisation of over US$92 billion, surpassing conventional automakers Daimler and General Motors.

