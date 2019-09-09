You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan board announces CEO Saikawa stepping down

Mon, Sep 09, 2019 - 8:44 PM

file7714jaljko8197kixo2.jpg
Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa will step down next week, the company's board said Monday, amid accusations of financial irregularities as the carmaker reels from the arrest and ouster of former boss Carlos Ghosn.
AFP

[Yokohama] Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa will step down next week, the company's board said Monday, amid accusations of financial irregularities as the carmaker reels from the arrest and ouster of former boss Carlos Ghosn.

"After the board discussion, the board asked Mr Saikawa to step down from the CEO position. Mr Saikawa accepted this," Yasushi Kimura, chair of the board of directors, told reporters.

The current chief operating officer, Yasuhiro Yamauchi, will take over as acting CEO on September 16, when Mr Saikawa officially leaves, added Mr Kimura.

According to reports in the local media on Monday, Mr Saikawa is suspected of improperly adding 47 million yen (S$606,511) to his compensation by altering the terms of a bonus.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Another board member, Motoo Nagai, said that there was "no illegality" to what Mr Saikawa did but he should not have delegated elements of his pay to another executive.

"At the end of the day, the operation which should have been carried out by the president himself was carried out, delegated to others, which is a violation of the rules," said Mr Nagai.

Mr Saikawa apologised last week for the payment, while denying any wrongdoing.

"I left the issue to someone else so I had thought it was dealt with in an appropriate manner," he told reporters.

AFP

Transport

DP World’s Topaz, P&O merger to complete by year end

German marques are losing their allure and that's got Germany worried

Heavy winds fan Australian bushfires, disrupt Sydney flights

Geely backs air taxi firm Volocopter in 50m euro funding round

Singapore flights cancelled due to 48-hour British Airways pilots strike

British Airways faces first global pilots' strike

Editor's Choice

BP_Indo_090919_6.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
ASEAN Business

Significant investment, substantial roadblocks stand in way of Indonesia's capital relocation

BP_SGcbd_090919_5.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Expected restructuring bids could test Singapore's insolvency regime

BT_20190909_NSTOPLINE9_3886752.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit bullish on e-commerce

Must Read

BP_condo_090919_98.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Real Estate

Share of new condo units priced under S$1m falls to 24% of developer sales in Q2: report

doc771268901mffd0vbhir_doc6vhbzk6tbszlz0vfc45.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Team Singapore (foreground) training against Team Thailand in the recent Razer SEA Games Esports Bootcamp, held in Singapore from 2-3 Sep 2019.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Technology

Razer to give S$10m boost to Singapore gaming, e-sports over next 12 months

BP_Hong Kong tourist_090919_107.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong tourist arrivals plunge 40% in August, most since SARS crisis

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly