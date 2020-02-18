You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan CEO sees earnings, cashflow under pressure this business year

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 10:44 AM

AB_nissan_180220.jpg
Nissan Motor chief executive Makoto Uchida on Tuesday said he expects weak global car sales to keep the Japanese automaker's earnings and cashflow under pressure through the end of the financial year in March.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[YOKOHAMA] Nissan Motor chief executive Makoto Uchida on Tuesday said he expects weak global car sales to keep the Japanese automaker's earnings and cashflow under pressure through the end of the financial year in March.

Mr Uchida was addressing shareholders for the first time since taking over the top position at Nissan in December as the automaker struggles to recover from crumbling profits and a corporate shake-up following the arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn in late 2018.

Last week, Nissan slashed its forecasts for full-year profit to an 11-year low and cut its dividend outlook to its lowest since the 2011 financial year, after dwindling car sales drove the company to post its first quarterly net loss in nearly a decade.

Shareholders gathered at an extraordinary meeting in Yokohama to vote in new directors including Mr Uchida and chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta.

Their appointments highlight a changing of the guard at Japan's No. 2 automaker, as shareholders were also voting on motions for former company stalwarts CEO Hiroto Saikawa and COO Yashuhiro Yamauchi to leave their board director positions.

SEE ALSO

Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan: sources

Nissan's increasingly dismal performance has heaped pressure on Uchida, formerly Nissan's China chief who became its third CEO since September, to come up with aggressive steps to revive the company.

The new boss must prove to the board he can accelerate cost-cutting and rebuild profits at the 86-year-old Japanese giant, and that he has the right strategy to repair its partnership with France's Renault, sources have told Reuters.

Nissan's shares are trading around their lowest level in more than a decade following last week's frail results.

REUTERS

Transport

Singapore Airlines to reduce flights across network due to virus impact

Gojek buys US$30m stake in Indonesia taxi operator Blue Bird: sources

'Ghost ship' washes ashore in Ireland after Storm Dennis

SIA makes changes to top posts; seen as grooming next-gen leaders

Alstom confirms talks underway to buy Bombardier Transportation

Dubai's DP World to delist, return to full state ownership

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 12:17 PM
Energy & Commodities

Canada's Trudeau stresses the need for peaceful end to pipeline protests

[TORONTO] Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday called for a peaceful solution to end rail blockades by...

Feb 18, 2020 12:10 PM
Life & Culture

Is coffee good for you?

[NEW YORK] We've come a long way from the cans of Folgers that filled our grandparents' cupboards, with our oat milk...

Feb 18, 2020 12:09 PM
Energy & Commodities

Dutch court set to rule in US$50b Yukos appeal

[MOSCOW] A Dutch appeals court is set to hand down a landmark ruling Tuesday in a complex case involving defunct...

Feb 18, 2020 12:06 PM
Consumer

A giant milk industry merger moves closer with a US$425m deal

[CHICAGO] It's a hard time to be a dairy farmer in America: The nationwide decline in milk consumption and the...

Feb 18, 2020 12:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines to reduce flights across network due to virus impact

[SYDNEY] Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it will temporarily cut flights across its global network in March,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly