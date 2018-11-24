You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan CEO tells staff feels 'dismay' at Ghosn scandal

Sat, Nov 24, 2018 - 7:33 AM

2018-11-22T235944Z_2025709553_RC1A966A8830_RTRMADP_3_NISSAN-GHOSN-SAIKAWA.JPG
Nissan chief Hirohito Saikawa spoke of his "resentment and dismay" at revelations of misconduct by former company chief Carlos Ghosn in a letter to company employees.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Nissan chief Hirohito Saikawa spoke of his "resentment and dismay" at revelations of misconduct by former company chief Carlos Ghosn in a letter to company employees.

Mr Saikawa said he could not reveal all details of what had happened because the case was still under investigation.

But the company accused Ghosn of having under-reported compensation amounts, misrepresented the company's investments and used company assets for personal use.

It also accused representative director Greg Kelly of having masterminded the fraud with Ghosn. The company dismissed Ghosn and Kelly on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As someone who had devoted himself to the Nissan revival plan, "I am left with great resentment and dismay that is difficult to articulate", wrote Mr Saikawa.

"I truly regret, and would like to apologise for, us betraying and completely letting down our customers, business partners and other stakeholders who supported us after our revival," he wrote.

The internal memo invited all staff to a "town hall" meeting Monday with Mr Saikawa to discuss the future of the company.

Nissan's former chairman Ghosn has since Monday been held in custody in Japan accused of having understated his income by some five billion yen (S$60.76 million) between June 2011 and June 2015.

Japanese prosecutors have also accused Kelly of having a role in the offences.

Deputy chief prosecutor Shin Kukimoto said the Ghosn case was "one of the most serious types of crime" under Japan's Financial Instruments Act, and that Ghosn could face up to 10 years in jail.

Although the Nissan board sacked Ghosn and Kelly, they have made it clear they want to their alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi survive.

The board of Mitsubishi Motors was reportedly set to meet on Monday to discuss Ghosn's future.

Renault's board has so far stood by Ghosn - naming his deputy Thierry Bollore to handle day-to-day business.

AFP

Transport

Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019

SIA, Sats and DFASS to invest over S$35m in share subscription for travel retail JV

Japan prosecutors likely to build new criminal case against Ghosn: Asahi

Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch

Grab, NUS to test electric scooter sharing service on campus

Review sees SIA, SilkAir, Scoot shuffle routes among themselves

Editor's Choice

BT_20181124_LMXBRUNCH24P1_3623192.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Brunch

The dearth of engineers

BT_20181124_UWPAP24A_3626491.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Business groups positive as Heng looks set to be fourth PM

BT_20181124_WHEELOCK_3626353.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Financial system stable but global risks increasing: MAS

Most Read

1 'Spend the minimum': How Lion Air hid equipment failures and beat regulators
2 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
3 NODX tipped to expand 5.5-6% in 2018
4 US stock market's slide is flashing a warning about the economy
5 Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

Must Read

BT_20181124_LMXBRUNCH24P1_3623192.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Brunch

The dearth of engineers

BT_20181124_UWPAP24A_3626491.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Business groups positive as Heng looks set to be fourth PM

BT_20181124_WHEELOCK_3626353.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Financial system stable but global risks increasing: MAS

file6ul1o8tlv4k1kmkyn3qn.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS taps unconventional data to monitor crypto market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening