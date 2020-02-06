You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan completes UK's longest, most complex driverless car trip

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 6:51 AM

nz_nissanleaf_060239.jpg
A Nissan car has completed a 370km journey autonomously in Britain, the longest and most complex such trip in the country as carmakers race to develop the driverless technologies set to revolutionise travel.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CRANFIELD, England] A Nissan car has completed a 370km journey autonomously in Britain, the longest and most complex such trip in the country as carmakers race to develop the driverless technologies set to revolutionise travel.

Britain has been wooing developers of autonomous vehicles, hoping to grab a slice of an industry it estimates could be worth around 900 billion pounds (S$1.66 trillion) worldwide in 2035.

Aided by eight laser scanners, seven cameras and a radar located around the vehicle along with six electronic control units in the boot, the electric LEAF vehicle made the journey alongside conventional motorists on country lanes and motorways.

The journey began at the Japanese carmaker's European technical centre in Cranfield, southern England, and ended at its Sunderland factory in the northeast.

It included roads with no or minimal markings, junctions and roundabouts, using advanced positioning technology.

SEE ALSO

Renault names VW's De Meo as CEO, finalises management shakeup

"Other drivers around the vehicle would not have noticed that the vehicle is actually fully autonomous," the head of Nissan's research and development in Europe David Moss told Reuters.

"The vehicle is much more aware of what is happening in that surrounding area than possibly a driver would be because of the amount of sensors which are continually monitoring the environment."

The project, known as HumanDrive and led by Nissan as part of a consortium, also received government funding and worked with the relevant authorities to receive approval for the drive.

Several safety measures were put into place including regular breaks, risk assessments and having someone in both the driver's and front passenger's seat able to take control if needed.

Nissan has previously said Britain's flexible approach to testing autonomous vehicles helped it pick London for its first European tests in 2017 when a driverless vehicle travelled up to 50 miles per hour.

But the advancement of self-driving cars around the world has been hampered by safety concerns and problems regarding insurance liability.

"Safely completing the longest autonomous drive in Britain is an incredible achievement for Nissan and the HumanDrive consortium, and a huge step towards the rollout of driverless cars on UK streets," said junior business minister Nadhim Zahawi.

But it remains unclear when fully self-driving cars will hit the streets for general public use, with questions remaining about the regulations in place and affordability of the technology.

The government says its priority is to facilitate the safe rollout of more advanced self-driving cars when the sector is able to do so.

"You're not going to see all of this tomorrow in a vehicle," said Moss. "But what you will see is elements of it progressively come in ... over the years."

REUTERS

Transport

As Tesla gyrates, Ford and GM get no love from Wall Street

Car COE prices tumble as virus outbreak takes toll

Cathay Pacific asks employees to take unpaid leave as virus hits demand

Air cargo carriers not adding China flights as demand weak

Coronavirus exposes cracks in carmakers' China supply chains

Ford posts Q4 loss, gives disappointing 2020 outlook

BREAKING

Feb 6, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

How global companies are responding to coronavirus

[LONDON] Given China's economic heft and position in the nexus of global supply chains, the new strain of...

Feb 6, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

China's France envoy slams 'shameful' Hong Kong medical strike

[PARIS] China's ambassador to France on Wednesday slammed as "shameful" the decision by Hong Kong medical workers to...

Feb 6, 2020 06:47 AM
Transport

As Tesla gyrates, Ford and GM get no love from Wall Street

[NEW YORK] While Wall Street continued to ogle Tesla's skyrocketing valuation Wednesday, shares of Ford and General...

Feb 6, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

Pompeo to pay first visit to Africa

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will make his first trip to sub-Saharan Africa, the State Department...

Feb 6, 2020 06:41 AM
Consumer

Coronavirus forces China buyers to desert Europe's fashion events

[MILAN] Hundreds of Chinese buyers will not be travelling to this year's fashion weeks in London and Milan because...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly