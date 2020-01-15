You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan denies reported plans to split with France's Renault

Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

JAPANESE car giant Nissan is "in no way" planning to end its partnership with Renault, the Japanese carmaker insisted Tuesday, after a report suggested a divorce was possible in the wake of the Carlos Ghosn scandal.

Britain's Financial Times, citing "several people with knowledge of the matter", reported on Monday that senior executives at the scandal-hit firm were speeding up work on secret plans for a potential parting of ways with France's Renault.

But in a statement, Nissan firmly denied the claims. "Nissan is in no way considering dissolving the alliance," the statement said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The alliance is the source of Nissan's competitiveness," the firm said, adding that it will look to continue delivering "win-win results for all member companies".

SEE ALSO

Carlos Ghosn's latest quest is mission impossible

The partnership, which also includes Japan's Mitsubishi Motors, has been troubled since the shock arrest of its former chief Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct.

Ghosn, who last month jumped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon, claims the charges against him were cooked up by disgruntled Nissan executives hoping to block his plans to more closely integrate the carmaker with Renault.

In a news conference in Lebanon, he claimed the alliance was now on the rocks and directionless. The alliance's new chief, Jean-Dominique Senard, earlier hit back at the reports of a planned split, telling Belgian daily L'Echo the claims had "no connection to the current situation of the alliance".

"The Renault-Nissan alliance is not dead! Soon we will show you why," he said in an interview published Tuesday. "I ask myself, where does this sort of information come from? I am not sure it comes from a place of goodwill," Mr Senard said.

Nissan shares fell nearly 3 per cent Tuesday afternoon.

The 20-year partnership between Nissan and Renault, whose alliance is based on cross-shareholdings without a joint structure, has been badly shaken by the Ghosn scandal.

But Mr Senard said the alliance was "nowhere near" the point of collapse and insisted its leaders were busy "recreating its original spirit" and planning future investments.

A source close to Nissan told AFP that the leaks probably came from "a few disgruntled souls" inside the company who wanted to "vent their frustration", adding that rebuilding trust between the two firms "will take time". AFP

Transport

Shippers' container lashing row flares up

Airlines add flights to India to meet rising demand

Singapore Dec bunker sales rebound on IMO rules, despite annual drop: MPA

Panama Canal cuts down slots for ships due to droughts

Opel to cut 2,100 jobs at three plants as carmakers retrench

PSA International reports 5.2% volume growth in 2019

BREAKING

Jan 15, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

Iran warns Europeans of 'consequences' in nuclear dispute

[TEHERAN] Iran warned Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday about "the consequences" of their decision to launch a...

Jan 15, 2020 12:21 AM
Companies & Markets

OUE pares stake in Gemdale Properties to 23.8%

OUE on Tuesday said it has pared its stake in associated company and Hong Kong-listed real estate developer Gemdale...

Jan 15, 2020 12:15 AM
Government & Economy

US House to vote on Wednesday on sending Trump impeachment charges

[WASHINGTON] The Democratic-led US House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment...

Jan 15, 2020 12:08 AM
Companies & Markets

Court extends judicial management periods for Emas, Swiber

AILING offshore services provider Emas Offshore on Tuesday said that the Court has granted the judicial managers' (...

Jan 15, 2020 12:02 AM
Banking & Finance

UBS wealth management job cull starts with cuts in Asia, Europe

[ZURICH] UBS Group  started a sweeping round of job cuts at its global wealth management unit in Europe and Asia,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly