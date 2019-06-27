You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan, Dongfeng in talks to form fleet-management venture with Didi

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 11:19 PM

file70y8054zi361k4h6cll8.jpg
Nissan Motor Co and its China partner Dongfeng Group are in talks with Didi Chuxing to launch a joint venture to manage car fleets for Didi's ride-hailing and car-sharing services, five people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
REUTERS

[BEIJING] Nissan Motor Co and its China partner Dongfeng Group are in talks with Didi Chuxing to launch a joint venture to manage car fleets for Didi's ride-hailing and car-sharing services, five people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

They are also exploring the possibility of the Nissan-Dongfeng venture designing and building vehicles tailored for Didi's ride-hailing service - cars which are likely to be battery-powered and eventually driverless, the people said.

A partnership would help the Japanese automaker meet China's production quotas for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, and would be similar to a venture that Volkswagen AG set up with Didi last year.

As part of the planned deal, Nissan's China joint venture would help manage fleets of gasoline-fuelled and electric cars in a dozen cities for Didi, the country's dominant ride-hailing firm. It would also help maintain and service the fleets, whose cars are leased to independent drivers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nissan's venture with Dongfeng Group would supply the vehicles although some cars may also come from Dongfeng's own brand, the people said, declining to identified as the talks were not public.

Nissan, Dongfeng and Didi declined to comment.

Three sources said the talks, underway since last year, were far along although one source warned that more scrutiny at both companies over how money is invested could delay finalising of the deal.

Nissan, which is grappling with a strained relationship with partner Renault SA after ousting their former chief Carlos Ghosn, has forecast a fourth straight year of steep profit decline for this financial year.

Didi is under pressure from investors to deliver a quicker and sounder route to profitability, separate sources familiar with the matter have said.

Meeting China's tough quotas for so-called new energy vehicles (NEVs) is proving a headache for automakers in China.

Convincing consumers of the merits of the electric cars is not easy, government subsidies for purchasing EVs are being rolled back and vehicle demand is slowing, with consumer sentiment also hit by the trade war with the United States.

"It is now common practice for automakers like Nissan to make sure they have some guaranteed sales volume for new-energy vehicles," said Yale Zhang, head of Shanghai-based consultancy Automotive Foresight.

Automakers such as Geely, SAIC, Dongfeng, Changan and FAW also have created car-sharing and ride-hailing services.

Under the planned deal, in congested cities where municipal governments have restricted the use of gasoline-fuelled cars, Nissan and Dongfeng would provide battery electric cars. Two sources said one model would likely be an all-electric version of the Nissan Sylphy sedan.

Other methods automakers can pursue to meet NEV production quotas include buying NEV credits from other carmakers with excess points, investing in or forming a venture with a Chinese EV startup or buying a car-sharing operator in China, sources at Nissan said.

They added that longer term, Nissan hopes the venture with Didi will provide invaluable insight into catering to consumers who opt out of car ownership and rely on ride-hailing and car-sharing services - a trend that is expected to gather steam as traffic jams in China's biggest cities get worse.

Didi's desire to have its own vehicles designed specifically for ride-hailing is something it has also discussed with Volkswagen as part of their separate joint venture, sources have said previously.

Such cars will likely look very different from vehicles used to commute today.

They would have little occasion to go at fast speeds so their engines could be much smaller, while other features preferred by car owners such as big wheels and sleek aerodynamic styling could be taken out or significantly modified. Since the cars would be mostly carrying one or two people at a time to work, they are likely to have fewer seats and more space for luggage, sources have said. 

REUTERS

Transport

Airlines urge regulators to work together to return 737 MAX to service

Carmaker PSA to decide on new Ellesmere work after final Brexit terms

Air India plane makes emergency landing in UK after hoax bomb threat

India says present business environment not good for Air India sale

Ford to cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by end of 2020

SoftBank, Toyota's self-driving car venture to add 5 more automakers: sources

Editor's Choice

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
3 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

nwy_Tower_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to review 2019 growth forecast as trade war bites; weaker Q2 expected: MAS

doc75z1bcfc43spylcx6bd_doc728u9k5khypjqv44duq.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Property.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Government to invest S$40m in 5G innovation as a start: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening