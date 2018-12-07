You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan hit by new inspection scandal: report

Fri, Dec 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

NISSAN plans to conduct another recall owing to "improper" tests on new vehicles, a newspaper said Thursday, dealing a fresh blow to the Japanese car giant following the shock arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

The latest issue was uncovered after transport ministry officials conducted on-site inspections at Nissan's major assembly plants, the Nikkei business daily said.

Several employees admitted they carried out "improper" tests on brake and other systems before shipment, the newspaper said, without specifying how many cars were affected.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nissan plans to make an announcement on the case later this month and is considering recalling any vehicles improperly tested, it added.

Immediate confirmation of the report was not available.

The manufacturer was forced to recall more than one million vehicles last year after admitting staff without proper authorisation had conducted final inspections on some units intended for the domestic market before they were shipped to dealers.

In a separate case that erupted in July, Nissan admitted data on exhaust emissions and fuel economy had been deliberately "altered", hampering its efforts to recover trust after the inspection scandal.

If confirmed, it would represent another blow to the company, which has been rocked since Mr Ghosn was arrested on Nov 19 on allegations he under-reported his salary by millions of dollars over five years. He denies any wrongdoing.

The ousted chairman is expected to face a further accusation of under-reporting his salary by about four billion yen (S$48.7 million) over the past three years, Japanese media reported. AFP

Transport

Tesla kicks off bidding to build Gigafactory in China as trade war bites

Chinese electric-car maker BYD eyes listing of battery business

Toyota frets over hit to car sales from Trump's 25% tariffs

VW slashes costs to fund its pursuit of Tesla

Italy's ruling parties at odds over taxing high-emmission cars

India urges training to replicate Lion Air crash for Boeing pilots

Editor's Choice

BP_Print2_071218_2.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble relisting is off; assets found to be potentially inflated

BT_20181207_JAAMCHAM_3637359.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investment Outlook 2019

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
2 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3
3 Kimly's exec chairman, exec director arrested by CAD, released on bail
4 Stamford Tyres Q2 FY19 net profit sinks 98.8% on higher costs
5 KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

Must Read

BP_Print2_071218_2.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble relisting is off; assets found to be potentially inflated

BP_Print3_071218_3.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Real Estate

Private housing supply from H1 2019 land sales cut by 20%

BT_20181207_ATWEEKEND_3637451.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Weekend

Do diets work? Find out in BT weekend

BT_20181207_JAAMCHAM_3637359.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening