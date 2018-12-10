You are here

Nissan seeks to block Ghosn's access to apartment in Rio

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

NISSAN said it was seeking to block former chairman Carlos Ghosn's access to an apartment in Rio de Janeiro, citing a risk that the executive, arrested and removed from his role for financial misconduct, may destroy evidence.

The Brazilian-born executive has been detained in Tokyo since his Nov 19 arrest on suspicion of conspiring with former Nissan representative director Greg Kelly to understate his compensation by about half of the actual 10 billion yen (S$120 million), over five years from 2010.

Tokyo authorities extended their detention until the maximum Dec 10 for the alleged crime.

A Brazil court has granted Mr Ghosn access to the property, owned by Nissan, in the Copacabana neighbourhood, but the company said in a statement on Sunday that it was now petitioning a higher court to reverse the decision.

"Nissan has been cooperating with authorities to investigate misconduct on the part of its former chairman, and is working to prevent the destruction of any potential evidence that could occur by allowing access to residences in question," a Nissan spokesman said. REUTERS

