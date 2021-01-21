You are here

Nissan to close Philippines car assembly operations

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 1:14 PM

[MANILA] Japan's Nissan Motor will stop its Philippine car assembly operations, the Southeast Asian country's trade minister said on Thursday.

The closure will affect the Almera model, and 133 workers will lose jobs, Philippine Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a statement. It said the move was part of Nissan's "plan to optimise production and efficient business operations" in South-east Asia.

Transport

