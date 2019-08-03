You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan wants Renault to reduce stake to revive Renault-FCA deal talks: WSJ

Sat, Aug 03, 2019 - 8:14 AM

nz_nissan_030854.jpg
Carmakers Nissan Motor and Renault SA are trying to reach a deal to reshape their global alliance, in hopes of reviving Renault's merger talks with Italy's Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing emails and people briefed on the talks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Carmakers Nissan Motor and Renault SA are trying to reach a deal to reshape their global alliance, in hopes of reviving Renault's merger talks with Italy's Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing emails and people briefed on the talks.

Nissan wants Renault to reduce its 43.4 per cent stake in the Japanese auto company, according to emails reviewed by WSJ.

The discussions, which are at an early stage, started soon after the potential deal between Renault and FCA collapsed, the report added. Talks could extend until the end of the year.

The negotiations could lead to an initial memorandum of understanding on restructuring as early as September, the Journal reported, citing emails.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nissan, Renault and FCA were not immediately available for a comment on the report.

FCA said in June that it had abandoned its US$35 billion merger offer for Renault, blaming French politics for scuttling the deal. The French government owns a 15 per cent stake in Renault.

Reuters had reported in June that a revival of the collapsed merger plans of FCA and Renault may hinge on the French carmaker cutting its stake in Nissan.

REUTERS

Transport

Toyota's Q1 net profit up 3.9% on solid sales, cost-cutting efforts

British Airways owner IAG's profit propelled by North American tailwind

Toyota Q1 net profit up nearly 4%, full-year profit revised down

New cars vulnerable to hacks that could leave thousands dead: report

Pricey truck sales boost GM earnings despite lower volumes

Amex reaching out to SME sector

Editor's Choice

BT_20190803_SPBEE_3853518.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee applies for court protection; eyes conversion of over US$180m debt into equity

nz_atm_030820.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for rate impact

nz_hyflux_030823.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico gives Hyflux up to Aug 16 to ink a definitive deal

Must Read

BT_20190803_PGONE3_3852923.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Brunch

Fault lines: A look at defect resolution in condos

BT_20190803_SPBEE_3853518.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee applies for court protection; eyes conversion of over US$180m debt into equity

nz_atm_030820.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for rate impact

BT_20190803_TECH3_3853553.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tech firms, manufacturers at front line of trade war escalation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly