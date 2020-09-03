You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan's China sales slow in August when Toyota, Honda surge

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 3:49 PM

tl-nissan-r-030920.jpg
Japanese automaker Nissan Motor said on Thursday its sales in China fell 2.4 per cent in August from a year earlier, while rival Toyota Motor and Honda Motor sales surged in the world's biggest auto market.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Japanese automaker Nissan Motor said on Thursday its sales in China fell 2.4 per cent in August from a year earlier, while rival Toyota Motor and Honda Motor sales surged in the world's biggest auto market.

Nissan is determined to boost sales in China as it struggles to fix problems from ousted leader Carlos Ghosn's aggressive expansion drive.

It said it sold 126,592 vehicles in China in August, up 4.7 per cent from the previous month as sales continue to recover from China's coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.

Toyota sold 164,400 vehicles in China last month, up 27.2 per cent from last year. Of the total, 20,700 came from its premium Lexus brand, which showed a 22.3 per cent sales jump compared to a year earlier. Honda sold 148,636 units, up 19.7 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Vietnam to resume some Asian flights as curbs on business travel ease

PSA, HMM launch JV for container terminal operations in Singapore

Airlines removing seats to make space for gadgets, seafood

Jordan to reopen main airport from next week

Snapshot of Airbus jet use shows China propping up fragile recovery

United Airlines to cut 16,370 jobs as the pandemic rages

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 03:59 PM
Technology

Amazon, Verizon may invest over US$4b in India's Vodafone Idea

[BENGALURU] US wireless carrier Verizon Communications and Amazon.com may invest more than US$4 billion for a stake...

Sep 3, 2020 03:53 PM
Technology

Japan's hottest tech IPO in 5 years shows retail trading fever

[TOKYO] A little known company specialised in artificial intelligence has gained more than sevenfold since its...

Sep 3, 2020 03:44 PM
Real Estate

US-based Radco sells US$315m of apartments, building cash for deals

[NEW YORK] The Radco Cos, an owner and operator of multifamily buildings in the US, has now pared more than half of...

Sep 3, 2020 03:41 PM
Government & Economy

48 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 48 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 56,908....

Sep 3, 2020 03:40 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks extend rally at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rallied further at the open on Thursday after another blistering record-breaking day...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Hosen gets SGX query after shares surge 70.3%

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades Mapletree Commercial Trust, Suntec Reit to 'buy'

Stocks to watch: UOB, CapitaLand, OCBC, Alibaba Pictures, SK Jewellery, Oceanus

Singapore stocks open lower on Thursday; STI down 0.3%

OCBC makes third round of rate revisions on 360 account

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.