Nissan's Ghosn to be arrested by Japan authorities for alleged financial violations-Asahi

Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn is to be arrested by Tokyo prosecutors for alleged violation of Japan's financial instruments and exchange act, the Asahi newspaper reported on Monday on its website.

[TOKYO] Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn is to be arrested by Tokyo prosecutors for alleged violation of Japan's financial instruments and exchange act, the Asahi newspaper reported on Monday on its website.

The newspaper reported that Ghosn, who is also chairman and chief executive of France's Renault, was suspected of having understated his own income on financial statements and had agreed to voluntarily speak to prosecutors.

A Nissan spokesman said the company was making checks on the report.

REUTERS