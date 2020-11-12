You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan's prospects brighten as China rebounds, but struggle continues for weakened car maker

Q2 results likely to highlight how it is falling further behind domestic rivals
Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201112_NVNISSAN12_4323051.jpg
While China's rebound from the pandemic is proving a boon for Japanese automakers, Nissan is still struggling in North America, where it is hampered by an ageing vehicle line-up.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Tokyo

NISSAN Motor Co could trim its forecast for a full-year loss when it reports quarterly results on Thursday, analyst estimates show, as a recovery in China marks a rare bright spot for the Japanese automaker weakened by scandal and the pandemic.

Nissan's second-quarter results are likely to highlight how it is falling further behind domestic rivals Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd, both of which last week raised their profit estimates thanks partly to an uptick in demand from China, the world's largest auto market.

While China's rebound from the pandemic is proving a boon for Japanese automakers, Nissan is still struggling in North America, where it is hampered by an ageing vehicle line-up.

"A recovery in China is perhaps encouraging, but certainly not a panacea for Nissan's overall troubles. The key to recovery is North America, where the majority of problems stem," said Julie Boote, an analyst at Pelham Smithers Associates in London. Toyota and Honda "are currently doing even better than Nissan in China; but, most importantly, neither of them have the same issues as Nissan has in North America", she added.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Twenty-three analysts surveyed by Refinitiv estimate an average operating loss of 335 billion yen (S$4.3 billion) for the full year, 28 per cent less than Nissan forecast in July, as the pandemic raged. Toyota and Honda both more than doubled their forecasts last week to a 2.47 trillion yen operating profit and 420 billion yen gain respectively.

Vehicle sales in China, the world's biggest auto market, expanded 12.8 per cent year-on-year in September for a sixth straight monthly gain.

That recovery shows signs of taking hold in the United States too. But Nissan, the maker of the Leaf, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle launched a decade ago, is constrained by its line-up.

Chinese consumers are seeking mid-sized or large luxury vehicles, while North American drivers are shifting to sports-utility vehicles (SUVs) and large pickups.

Aware of its competitive shortcomings after years of expansion under ousted leader Carlos Ghosn, Nissan has said it would cut production capacity and model numbers by a fifth and slash operating expenses by 300 billion yen over three years - similar to revamps at alliance partners Renault and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. It also plans to launch new cars.

Chief executive Makoto Uchida has also announced plans to launch nine new and re-designed electric models in China over the next five years.

Nissan also unveiled the Ariya SUV, its first electric vehicle since the Leaf, with a driving range comparable to models built by Tesla Inc. It will go on sale outside Japan, including in North America, after the middle of next year.

When measured by output, Nissan at the end of September was a much smaller manufacturer than two years earlier, before Ghosn was arrested and charged with financial wrongdoing in Japan. Ghosn, who subsequently fled to Lebanon, has denied the charges.

It has since fallen behind Honda, with 1.54 million vehicles produced in the six months to September, from 2.62 million two years earlier.

Mr Uchida has pledged to achieve a core operating profit margin above 5 per cent and a sustainable global market share of 6 per cent.

Nissan in September said it would issue US$8 billion in dollar-denominated debt. In Q2 Nissan likely posted an operating loss of 130.6 billion yen according to an average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

HK travel bubble to help Singapore aviation take off when time's right

Government reliefs help SBS stay in the black for Q3

The logistical challenges of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccines

Boeing sees more cancelled orders as MAX nears return

United Air returns to JFK after five-year absence

Honda will be first to mass produce level 3 autonomous cars

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 05:30 AM
Banking & Finance

DBS Private Bank sees strong demand for family-office services

DBS Private Bank (PB) is recording a strong response to its family-office services as the pandemic drives greater...

Nov 12, 2020 12:33 AM
Transport

American Airlines to restart flights to China, bringing US weekly total to 10

[NEW YORK] American Airlines is set to restart flights to China in coming days, lifting the total number of US...

Nov 12, 2020 12:29 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong opposition quits en masse to protest new China powers

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's opposition bloc resigned en masse on Wednesday after China moved to disqualify lawmakers who...

Nov 11, 2020 11:53 PM
Government & Economy

Trump to make first appearance since losing election to Biden

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump makes his first official post-election appearance Wednesday for what should...

Nov 11, 2020 11:46 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse CEO open to deals as bank mergers accelerate

[ZURICH] Credit Suisse chief executive officer Thomas Gottstein said the bank will consider potential acquisition...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Issues hit shoppers using GrabPay at start of 11.11 sales

Hot stock: Ascendas Reit sheds 6.3% after unveiling acquisitions, S$1.2b fundraising

Australia's biggest IPO in two years to price from Friday

WeWork's chief legal officer Jennifer Berrent in talks to leave: sources

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Sembmarine, Keppel, Valuetronics, Frasers Property

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for