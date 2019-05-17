You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan's Saikawa to stay on as president, Renault chief to join board: sources

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 9:37 AM

lwx_Hiroto Saikawa_170519_86.jpg
Japan's Nissan Motor will keep Hiroto Saikawa on as president and will bring in the chief executive officer of alliance partner Renault, Thierry Bollore, as a board member, two sources briefed on the matter said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's Nissan Motor will keep Hiroto Saikawa on as president and will bring in the chief executive officer of alliance partner Renault, Thierry Bollore, as a board member, two sources briefed on the matter said on Friday.

The French automaker's chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, will remain on Nissan's board, the sources said.

The appointments are expected to be announced on Friday and presented for approval at a Nissan shareholder meeting in June.

However, the former chairman of Japan's business lobby, Sadayuki Sakakibara, who had been widely seen as a potential board candidate, will not be appointed, the sources said, declining to be identified because the information has not been made public.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A Nissan spokesman said the company could not comment on speculation.

There had been widespread speculation about Mr Saikawa's future and the coming make-up of the board after Nissan this week flagged a 28 per cent drop in annual profit and slashed its dividend, underscoring the difficulty of turning the page following the ouster of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

REUTERS

Transport

Iraqi Airways to resume flights to Syria after 8-year break

Boeing completes 737 Max software update, working on pilot training plan

Third fatal Tesla Autopilot crash renews questions about system

US cancels US$929m in California high speed rail funds after appeal rejected

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

Singapore to spend 'billions' on upgrading air traffic control hardware and training, says Khaw

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
3 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

lwx_containers_170519_69.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

May 17, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, China Everbright Water, Wing Tai, FLT, Banyan Tree

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

FCT oversubscribed placement raises S$369.6m at top end of price range

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening