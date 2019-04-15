You are here

Home > Transport

No job cuts seen at Italy's Magneti Marelli after Calsonic takeover - unions

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 11:46 PM

file6waqis8q3bthzp8a701.jpg
Italian car parts maker Magneti Marelli, a unit of Fiat Chrysler, confirmed industrial plans for its Italian operations and no job cuts are expected after a pending takeover by Japan's Calsonic Kansei, labour unions said on Monday.
AFP

[MILAN] Italian car parts maker Magneti Marelli, a unit of Fiat Chrysler, confirmed industrial plans for its Italian operations and no job cuts are expected after a pending takeover by Japan's Calsonic Kansei, labour unions said on Monday.

Calsonic Kansei, owned by US private equity firm KKR , agreed last year to buy Magneti Marelli for 6.2 billion euros (S$9.49 billion) to form the seventh-largest global independent car parts supplier. The deal is expected to be concluded in the second quarter of 2019.

"There are no production overlaps (with Calsonic) which might have caused fears of (plant) closures or redundancies," trade unions Fim, Uilm, Fismic, Uglm and Aqcfr said in a statement, adding that the 8,815 Magneti Marelli workers in Italy would see no changes to their contracts.

Magneti Marelli had no comment.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Mercedes goes for offroad looks on compact SUV in China

SIA and Garuda expand codesharing to include Singapore-Jakarta flights

Lyft pulls electric bikes in three US cities after complaints about braking

American Airlines to cancel 115 flights daily over 737 MAX

The US$18b electric-car bubble at risk of bursting in China

Volkswagen CEO plots major China push as trouble looms at home

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

BT_20190415_LTDONKI15_3753523.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
4 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
5 Ode to my alma mater

Must Read

doc74xj1mljujccyjiw3y0_doc743rhbfrq8pes3vior6.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit

doc74xj4gy52fd1kihhh7rq_doc74udy20znlw1fi5s79do.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Condo_150419_98.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore's new private home sales, launches up in March

Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Strategic review underway for APTT and Taiwan cable TV investment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening