You are here

Home > Transport

No train service on parts of North-South, East-West, Circle lines after power fault

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 8:28 PM
UPDATED Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 11:32 PM

dw-smrt-jurong-201014.jpg
A power fault on the North South and East West Lines during the evening rush hour on Wednesday (Oct 14) has resulted in delays for commuters.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

[SINGAPORE]  A power fault shut down train service on parts of the North-South and East-West MRT Lines at around 7pm on Wednesday (Oct 14), severely disrupting the evening rush-hour commute for many commuters.

At 7.30pm, the fault disrupted service along a 16-station stretch of the Circle Line.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a faulty power cable had caused the breakdown, which is the most serious power-related incident to hit the MRT network since 2017.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement that operator SMRT started to detrain passengers  who were stuck on trains on the North-South and East-West lines at 7.30pm, and on the Circle Line at 8pm. However, SMRT had to stop this process when it began raining heavily.

Free bus bridging services were activated at all affected stations, and bus operators increased the frequency of regular services serving these areas, the LTA added. 

SEE ALSO

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

SMRT said at 8.40pm that service on the Circle Line was being progressively restored and commuters were told to add 25 minutes to their travel time.

The operator had said earlier that there was no train service between Serangoon and HarbourFront on the Circle Line, between Marsiling and Jurong East stations on the North-South Line, as well as between Dover and Tuas Link stations on the East-West Line.

Service resumed at all stations along the North-South and East-West Lines at 10.35pm, said the LTA.

Announcements on the disruptions were made at all MRT stations to inform commuters, said LTA, as well as on its websites and the Twitter accounts of LTA and SMRT.

“LTA is working with SMRT on rectification works and we will carry out a full investigation into the causes,” the authority added.

Commuters reported blackouts at Boon Lay station. They also said that at Choa Chu Kang station, passengers were detrained and walked on the train tracks that run above the street.

When The Straits Times arrived at Jurong East MRT station, it was dark and police officers were preventing people from going through the gantries.

Station staff later closed the gates to the MRT station to prevent people from entering.

The escalators were not working and commuters had been given pamphlets on free bus services.

In a Facebook post, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said the remaining passengers on board the last North-South Line train have disembarked at the Bukit Batok station.

Crowds at bus bridging bus stops are slowly thinning out, he said, adding that he will give further updates later.

One commuter, a 45-year-old woman who wanted to be known only as Madam Tan, was carrying her dinner and staring intently at the bus service pamphlet.

The teacher said she had just arrived at the station and was on her way home to Choa Chu Kang.

“I got here and was stunned. So many people were leaving and the lights were off, so I immediately knew something was wrong,” she said. “But they should have put more signs up.”

Another commuter, Mr Omar Abdul Ghani, 27, was on his way home from work as part of a ship crew at Jurong Island when he arrived at Jurong East station.

“I just got here and was a bit annoyed because now I have to take a Grab home to Marsiling.”

Security officer Jazimi Suhood, 44, was sitting and waiting by the gantry at Jurong East Station after arriving at about 8.15pm.

“At first I was wondering what happened. Then I checked Twitter and people were saying there was a power blackout. I’m just happy I wasn’t on the train when it happened,” he said.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

ANA Airline secures US$3.8b loans to tackle virus impact

Khazanah says Firefly could become Malaysia's new national airline

Carro confirms new funding; claims to be on track for S$1b run rate by 2022

Virgin Australia union suspends talks, seeking clarity over CEO's future

Top battery makers in talks over US$20b Indonesia EV plans

Uber and Lyft argue in California court over status of drivers

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 14, 2020 11:20 PM
Banking & Finance

Wells Fargo profit slumps on severance, remediation charges

[SAN FRANCISCO] Wells Fargo profit slumped 56 per cent as chief executive officer Charlie Scharf took charges to...

Oct 14, 2020 11:12 PM
Technology

Nokia moves to Google Cloud

[ESPOO, Finland] Finland's Nokia has signed a 5-year deal with Google to replace its IT infrastructure, including...

Oct 14, 2020 11:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Fabchem China's acquisition target was loss-making, says company in response to SGX queries

MAINBOARD-LISTED Fabchem China's identified target company for acquisition has had declining bottom lines over the...

Oct 14, 2020 10:31 PM
Life & Culture

Falcon sells for record-breaking US$170,000 in Saudi Arabia

[RIYADH] A young falcon in Saudi Arabia has sold for more than US$170,000, the most expensive sale ever of that type...

Oct 14, 2020 10:23 PM
Government & Economy

Trump, Biden to hold rival TV town halls instead of debate

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump will feature in a televised town hall Thursday on NBC News, the network said,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

Court grants 'last' adjournment for Hyflux's judicial management application

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Mediacorp's former Caldecott Hill site up for sale; gross land value exceeds S$400m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for