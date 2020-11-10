You are here

Home > Transport

Norwegian Air says it could run out of cash in early 2021

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 2:41 PM

AK_na_1011.jpg
Pandemic-hit Norwegian Air could run out of cash in the first quarter of 2021 unless it secures fresh funding, the budget carrier said while reporting third-quarter results on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[OSLO] Pandemic-hit Norwegian Air could run out of cash in the first quarter of 2021 unless it secures fresh funding, the budget carrier said while reporting third-quarter results on Tuesday.

The airline's cash and cash equivalents stood at 3.4 billion Norwegian crowns (S$503.8 million) at the end of September, down from 4.98 billion crowns at the end of June.

"Norwegian is dependent on additional working capital in order to continue operating through the first quarter of 2021 and beyond," the carrier said in its earnings report for the July-September quarter.

Norway's government on Monday rejected a plea for more state support, arguing it was too risky, and the company soon after said it would furlough 1,600 more staff, leaving just 600 people still working, down from a pre-pandemic 10,000.

"Our third-quarter results clearly show that the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic continue to heavily impact our operations and financial position," Norwegian's chief executive Jacob Schram said in a statement on Tuesday.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Propelled by aviation, tourism plays, Singapore stocks soar higher; STI jumps 2.9%

Softbank leads US$250m investment in e-scooter firm Tier Mobility

Singaporeans expect travel resumption by H2 2021 but remain cautious amid Covid-19: poll

Electric-truck startup Nikola says talks with GM ongoing

SIA silent on S$6.2b of mandatory convertible bonds

SingPost's recovery hobbled by reduced airfreight capacity: analysts

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 02:58 PM
Stocks

Propelled by aviation, tourism plays, Singapore stocks soar higher; STI jumps 2.9%

AVIATION and tourism stocks in Singapore continued to show strength in afternoon trading as investors cheered news...

Nov 10, 2020 02:51 PM
Funding

Softbank leads US$250m investment in e-scooter firm Tier Mobility

[BENGALURU] SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund 2 has led a US$250 million investment in Berlin-based e-scooter...

Nov 10, 2020 02:29 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia starts LNG bunkering operations, makes first delivery

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia, through state oil firm Petronas, has ventured into the liquefied natural gas (LNG)...

Nov 10, 2020 02:21 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares rise as vaccine hopes lift energy, travel stocks

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as progress in the development...

Nov 10, 2020 02:06 PM
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi narrows half-year net loss with boost from Parc Clematis sales

A SURGE in revenue from sales at its Clementi condominium helped improve SingHaiyi Group's bottom line for the April...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA pulls foreigner home buying price data, leaving gaps in market overview

Singapore shares open with big gains on vaccine hopes; STI up 2.5%

Fate of troubled Malaysia Airlines hangs by a thread

Sun goes down on Singapore's first solar power firm Sun Electric

Multiple lawsuits added up can be material so why does Oxley Holdings not disclose them?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for