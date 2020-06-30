You are here

Home > Transport

Norwegian Air Shuttle cancels order for 97 Boeings

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 6:41 AM

rk_norwegianairshuttle_300620.jpg
Norwegian Air Shuttle, whose financial difficulties have been exacerbated by the coronavirus shutdowns, announced on Monday that it had cancelled an order for 92 Boeing 737 Max aircraft and five Dreamliners.
PHOTO: AFP

[OSLO] Norwegian Air Shuttle, whose financial difficulties have been exacerbated by the coronavirus shutdowns, announced on Monday that it had cancelled an order for 92 Boeing 737 Max aircraft and five Dreamliners.

It also said it had launched legal action to get compensation for the losses incurred after 737 MAXs were grounded worldwide in March 2019 following two deadly crashes, and to get down-payments on orders refunded.

The grounding of its 737s had "disrupted NAS' operations and caused significant losses", said the company's statement.

There had also been reliability problems with the Rolls Royce engines of the 787 aircraft, which had caused further losses, it said.

The company had been in talks with Boeing to reach a settlement, but had so far not reached an agreement on compensation, the statement added.

SEE ALSO

Boeing 737 MAX certification flight tests to begin on Monday: sources

The announcement came as US regulators launched a test flight of the Boeing 737 MAX Monday, a key step in recertifying the jet so it can resume flights.

The MAX has been grounded globally since March 13, 2019, following an Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people. That catastrophe came just a few months after a Lion Air MAX crash that killed 189 people.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

More domestic flights, interstate trains as India eases virus lockdown

Airbus lowers output by 40% for 2 years as job cuts loom

Airbus sees output down 40% for two years as job cuts loom

Vietnam grounds Pakistani pilots over licence concerns

ComfortDelGro to roll out 'fastest' DC fast charger for EVs in Singapore from July 1

Australian regional airline Rex approves plans for big-city operations

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

US ends arms exports, China restricts visas in Hong Kong row

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Monday ended sensitive defence exports to Hong Kong, further ramping up pressure...

Jun 30, 2020 06:45 AM
Life & Culture

Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection

[MONTREAL] Cirque du Soleil announced on Monday it is filing for bankruptcy protection and cutting thousands of jobs...

Jun 30, 2020 06:42 AM
Transport

More domestic flights, interstate trains as India eases virus lockdown

[NEW DELHI] India will allow more domestic flights and interstate train services to operate but keep schools shut as...

Jun 30, 2020 06:40 AM
Energy & Commodities

End of the line for France's oldest nuclear plant

[FESSENHEIM, France] France's oldest nuclear plant was switched off on Monday, ending four decades of output that...

Jun 30, 2020 06:37 AM
Government & Economy

UK reimposes lockdown on virus-hit city of Leicester

[LONDON] Britain on Monday reimposed lockdown measures on a city hit by an outbreak of coronavirus, in the first big...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.