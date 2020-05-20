You are here

Home > Transport

Norwegian Air's lessors including China's BOC take main ownership

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 5:02 PM

yq-norwegianair-20052022.jpg
Lessors including China's BOC Aviation are now the biggest shareholders in Norwegian Air after the budget carrier completed a debt restructuring and secured a long-sought credit guarantee from Norway's government.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[OSLO] Lessors including China's BOC Aviation are now the biggest shareholders in Norwegian Air after the budget carrier completed a debt restructuring and secured a long-sought credit guarantee from Norway's government.

Following the grounding of almost all its fleet due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company had said it would run out of cash in mid-May unless it was able to qualify for the 2.7 billion crowns (S$382.9 million) state package.

Bondholders, lessors and shareholders agreed in recent weeks to a 12.7 billion crowns debt conversion and share sale that boosted Norwegian's equity ratio to 17 per cent from 4.8 per cent at the end of 2019, exceeding the minimum government requirement of 8 per cent.

Major lessor Aercap now holds a 15.9 per cent stake while China's BOC Aviation Limited has 12.67 per cent after converting lease obligations into shares. Smaller firms did similar deals, collectively making lessors majority shareholders.

BOC Aviation is ultimately owned by the Chinese government, via a series of other companies.

SEE ALSO

Norwegian Air gets 2.7b crowns in state-backed loan after debt restructuring

The restructuring involves the airline flying just seven aircraft for up to 12 months before a buildup to 110-120 planes in 2022, down from almost 150 aircraft before the crisis.

Chief executive Jacob Schram cautioned there were tough times to come.

"The months ahead will remain challenging and with a high degree of uncertainty for the industry," he said. "Norwegian will still need to collaborate closely with a number of creditors as the company currently has limited revenues."

Shares in the airline were down 26 per cent at 2.83 crowns at 8.37am GMT after hitting a new record low of 1.50 crowns earlier in the session, just shy of the 1 crown which was the price attached to the share issue.

The Norwegian government confirmed on Wednesday that the airline would receive the guarantee. The carrier had already secured a US$30 million payout at an earlier stage.

"We hope a strengthened Norwegian can continue to deliver good transportation services also after the Covid-19 outbreak," Industry Minister Iselin Nyboe said.

The debt conversion increases the number of shares in Norwegian to 3 billion from just 163.6 million, diluting existing owners and driving down the share price by some 50 per cent on Wednesday.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Norwegian Air gets 2.7b crowns in state-backed loan after debt restructuring

China's Didi to start using AI to run virus monitoring in Latin America

Britain's Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs amid air travel slump

Malaysian air cargo carrier profits from soaring demand for medical gloves

ComfortDelGro trials plastic shield in 400 taxis to protect cabbies

Garuda Indonesia to seek 3-year maturity extension for US$500m sukuk

BREAKING NEWS

May 20, 2020 04:49 PM
Government & Economy

Chloroquine is all the rage for Bolsonaro in Brazil’s virus war

[BRASILIA] With coronavirus cases setting record after record in Brazil, an 86-year-old anti-malarial drug with an...

May 20, 2020 04:40 PM
Life & Culture

UK's Cambridge University to hold all lectures online next year

[LONDON] Britain's Cambridge University became one of the first in the world on Wednesday to announce that all its...

May 20, 2020 04:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Kitchen Culture proposes acquisition of 40% stake in sanitiser maker

CATALIST-LISTED Kitchen Culture Holdings has entered into a non-binding term sheet with Guangdong Fon-neus...

May 20, 2020 04:33 PM
Banking & Finance

Dutch lender Rabobank sees big rise in 2020 loan provisions

[AMSTERDAM] Dutch lender Rabobank warned on Wednesday that provisions for souring loans could climb by an additional...

May 20, 2020 04:26 PM
Banking & Finance

Prudential offers S$20,000 cover against accidental death, injury to Singapore fintech employees

THE full-time Singaporean employees of close to 150 fintech firms in Singapore can now get insurance coverage...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.