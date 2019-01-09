You are here

Home > Transport

Oil tanker fire in Hong Kong waters kills one; rescue on

Wed, Jan 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

AN OIL tanker caught fire in Hong Kong's southern waters on Tuesday, killing one crew member while at least 21 were rescued, police said, with witnesses reporting a loud blast that shook windows several kilometres away.

Rescue operations were going on about one nautical mile south of Lamma Island. "There are still some crew that haven't been saved," a police spokeswoman told Reuters.

She was not immediately able to provide more details including the name of the tanker, or its size. A picture of the coastal oil tanker posted on a police Facebook page showed it listing with black smoke pouring from the hull. The ship's name, Aulac Fortune, could be seen on the stern.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Aulac Fortune is a small, 17,500 deadweight tonne oil product tanker built in 2010, sailing under the Vietnamese flag, according to data from Marine Traffic.

Ship tracking data shows it last loaded 6,000 tonnes of gasoline, most of which was delivered to Guangzhou between Jan 6 and 7.

The Aulac Fortune later arrived south of Lamma Island and sent its position from there. Residents of the nearby Lantau island said they heard a big blast which rattled doors and windows. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
4 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
5 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

Must Read

SG4 rendering image.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Technology

Equinix will invest US$85.3m to build 4th data centre in Singapore

Golden Mile Complex Tower.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump says US-China trade talks going 'very well'

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX inks deal, deepens ties with China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening