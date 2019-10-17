You are here

Home > Transport

Oil tankers hoarding fuel are anchored off Singapore ahead of new shipping rules

Thu, Oct 17, 2019 - 4:31 PM

[SINGAPORE] More than 30 oil tankers have anchored in the Malacca Strait off Singapore and Malaysia, according to Kpler SAS, as traders stockpile fuel ahead of the biggest shake-up to the shipping industry in a generation.

The flotilla has been expanding for months as traders amass supplies of fuel that comply with new shipping standards - known as IMO 2020 - that take effect on Jan 1. In April, Kpler estimated that at least five vessels laden with low-sulphur fuel oil and blending components were sitting off Singapore, one of the world's busiest ship re-fuelling ports.

IMO 2020 rules require ships to be powered by cleaner-burning fuel with less than 0.5 per cent sulphur, compared with current industry norms of over 3 per cent. Traders and bunker oil suppliers have been scrambling to secure fuels that can meet the new specifications, or create a blend comprising oil such as gasoil, low-sulphur fuel oil, low-sulphur crude oil, high-sulphur fuel oil and other components.

Crude oil grades such as Australia's Pyrenees, Vincent, Stag and Barrow Island, Brazil's Atlanta and Ostra Blend, Congo's Emeraude Blend, North Sea's Clair and Thailand's Wassana are also being hoarded on tankers in the Strait, according to data-intelligence firm Kpler.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Almost 4.5 million tonnes of fuels that comply with IMO 2020 were floating off the Malaysian ports of Tanjung Pelepas and Sunggai Linggi as at Oct 16, making up three-quarters of total ship-fuels floating in the strait, according to Kpler. That's a 16 per cent rise from Oct 4.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

EU-US airliner war in nobody's interests: Airbus chief

UAW leaders reach tentative deal with GM to end US worker strike

Swiss puts A220s back in service after engine forces grounding

Production date for Boeing's long-haul 777-8 up in air as Qantas weighs options

European car-sales jump masks gloomy outlook for industry

UAE to launch new low-cost airline

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly