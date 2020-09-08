You are here

Home > Transport

On-board units for new ERP system to be installed from H2 2021: LTA

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 4:50 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

OBU for vehicles.JPG
The new on-board unit for all other vehicles besides motorcycles will come in a three-piece unit comprising an antenna, a touchscreen display, and a separate processing unit.
PHOTO: LTA

OBU for motorcycles.JPG
The new on-board unit for motorcycles will comprise a single-piece unit.
PHOTO: LTA

INSTALLATION of on-board units (OBUs) for the next-generation Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system will commence only in the second half of next year.

This is due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on global supply chains, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday.

The authority had previously said that the new system, which leverages the Global Navigation Satellite System, would be rolled out this year, The Straits Times reported.

The LTA on Tuesday noted that the existing cordon-based and point-based congestion pricing framework will remain and that ERP rates will continue to be reviewed based on traffic speeds and congestion levels. 

ERP charging locations will be clearly indicated as they are now, but with smaller and slimmer gantries, LTA said.

SEE ALSO

China unveils global data security initiative, says some countries bullying others

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The new OBU will replace the current in-vehicle unit. The installation exercise will take place over 18 months, with the first unit being free of charge for existing Singapore-registered vehicles.

Besides providing information on ERP charging locations and rates, the OBU will provide additional information such as real-time road traffic updates and locations of nearby School Zones and Silver Zones to alert motorists to more vulnerable road users, LTA said. "Silver Zones" were introduced in 2014 to make roads safer in areas with large numbers of senior citizens.

There will be two designs for the new OBU. Motorcycles will have a single-piece unit; all other vehicles will be kitted with a three-piece unit comprising an antenna and a touchscreen display to be mounted to the windscreen, and a separate processing unit that can be mounted beneath the dashboard.

The new OBU is compatible with existing systems, including ERP charges and parking. Motorists can continue to use their Cepas cards (Nets FlashPay and EZ-Link cards), or credit or debit cards to make payment, the LTA added.

In a statement, the LTA noted that the ERP system was first introduced in 1998 - more than 20 years ago - and that the infrastructure is "reaching the end of its operational life". "In the meantime, technology has advanced and offers us better solutions," the authority said.

The new system will collect data from users, which the LTA will use only in "anonymised or aggregated form" for traffic management and transport planning, it said. Vehicle-specific data will be used only for payment, charges and enforcement, such as when ERP charges are not paid.

There will also be "robust security and strict safeguards in place" to prevent the unauthorised access and improper use of this data, added the LTA.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

In-flight WiFi boom shows travel is changing in Covid era

UK's easyJet cuts capacity as quarantine restrictions widen

Malaysia seeks to reroute US$10.6b belt-and-road rail project

Trees, birds, ponds: Mexico City's ancient lake reclaims scrapped airport

IAG airline's Walsh hands control to Gallego with crisis in mid-air

US aviation authority investigating Boeing 787 manufacturing flaws

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 05:21 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.94...

Sep 8, 2020 05:18 PM
Government & Economy

Ex-maid acquitted of stealing from CAG chairman: Shanmugam says good to see justice delivered, cautions against prejudging, witch hunt

[SINGAPORE] The authorities take very seriously the judge's comments on the case of former domestic worker Parti...

Sep 8, 2020 05:11 PM
Energy & Commodities

Russia has to regain global oil market share once demand heals, Novak says

[MOSCOW] Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said it was "extremely important" for Russia and other oil...

Sep 8, 2020 05:00 PM
Energy & Commodities

Thailand to revise gold trading rules to shield baht

[BANGKOK] Thailand aims to revamp the trading regime for gold by the end of the year to prevent bouts of currency...

Sep 8, 2020 04:53 PM
Garage

Grab in talks with Prudential, AIA for fintech investment: sources

[SINGAPORE] South-east Asia's Grab is in advanced talks with Prudential Plc, AIA Group and others as it seeks US$300...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek posts negative one-year return, portfolio value dips

Broker's take: DBS expects iFast's growth to outpace industry, ups target price

Hot stock: SGX queries Raffles Education after shares jump 26%

Brokers' take: DBS, UOBKH deem CapitaLand Reits' merger attractive

Stocks to watch: Sembmarine, Sembcorp, Keppel Reit, Yanlord, Top Glove

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.