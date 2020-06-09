You are here

Home > Transport

Online used car seller Vroom raises US$467.5m in US IPO

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 10:03 AM

[BENGALURU] Online used car seller Vroom Inc said on Monday it raised US$467.5 million in its initial public offering as appetite for new stocks rebounds after the Covid-19 pandemic put many debuts on hold.

Vroom priced its IPO of 21.25 million shares at US$22, valuing the company at US$2.48 billion.

The company priced its shares above the US$18-US$20 range it had given earlier.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Cathay Pacific, major shareholders Swire and Air China halt trading in Hong Kong

Volkswagen names Ralf Brandstaetter brand chief executive

US warns against dealing with top Iran shipper

SIA slips on first day of rights shares trading; carrier secures over S$1b of credit facilities

UK kicks off quarantine that will further slam airlines

Volkswagen supervisory board to discuss VW brand leadership: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 9, 2020 10:00 AM
Garage

This wheel-bound unicorn is ready to sprout wings

[TAIPEI] Gojek and Grab Holdings have been battling it out for years in the brutal business of ride hailing and food...

Jun 9, 2020 09:50 AM
Government & Economy

Thousands mourn George Floyd as accused officer appears in court

[HOUSTON] Thousands of mourners filed past George Floyd's coffin Monday ahead of the African-American's funeral in...

Jun 9, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks extend rally at Tuesday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with more gains on Tuesday, extending a rally into a seventh day, with investors...

Jun 9, 2020 09:37 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares clock further gains, Sembcorp jumps; STI up 0.9% at open

SINGAPORE shares...

Jun 9, 2020 09:32 AM
Transport

Cathay Pacific, major shareholders Swire and Air China halt trading in Hong Kong

[SYDNEY] Cathay Pacific Airways and its major shareholders Swire Pacific and Air China halted trading in their...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.