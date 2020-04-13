You are here

Home > Transport

Operations at three ports run by India's Adani disrupted -sources

Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 5:48 PM

[NEW DELHI] Berthing operations and truck movement were disrupted over the weekend in at least three ports handled by India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, India's largest port operator, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

There was no truck movement at three Adani ports in the state of Gujarat on the west coast, Mundra, Dahej and Tuna, the sources said. Additionally, berthing of container vessels was disrupted at Mundra, they said.

Two of the sources said some operations at Mundra were slowly resuming on Monday, but were badly disrupted at the weekend.

"Things came to complete stop over the weekend," one of them said.

It was not immediately clear why the port operations were disrupted, and Adani did not respond to questions on the disruptions.

SEE ALSO

Japan's Narita Airport offers cardboard beds for travellers awaiting coronavirus all-clear

The company, however, has "come across rumours that Adani Group's IT infrastructure was hacked," said a spokesman, although it wasn't clear to what he was referring. There have been no media reports of a breach of IT security at Adani Ports.

"We strongly deny such rumours. We would further like to assure all our stakeholders that our IT security is at par with global best practices," the spokesman said.

One of the sources said all trucks have been sent out of Adani's Mundra, Dahej and Tuna ports and that the ports were shuttered over the weekend.

"Importers who were scheduled to drop cargo at Mundra are actively looking to reschedule or divert it to other ports such as Kandla, and traders are scampering to arrange alternatives," the source said.

In late March, some ports in India, including those owned by Adani Ports, declared force majeure on delays and the nonfulfillment of loading and shipping contracts for any disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

REUTERS

Transport

Japan's Narita Airport offers cardboard beds for travellers awaiting coronavirus all-clear

Carsome's management pools US$50,000 to support staff during Covid-19 crisis

SIA obtains SGX's in-principle approval for proposed rights issue

Kia Motors wants to suspend three South Korean factories as virus hits exports: union

Coronavirus delays analysis of downed Ukraine jet black boxes

Virgin Galactic to run as a critical infrastructure business during pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 13, 2020 05:46 PM
Stocks

STI falls 0.16%, Opec+ deal fails to lift sentiment

The Straits Times Index ended Monday down 4.07 points or 0.16 per cent at 2,567.25 points.

Apr 13, 2020 05:16 PM
Transport

Japan's Narita Airport offers cardboard beds for travellers awaiting coronavirus all-clear

[TOKYO] Japan's Narita Airport has prepared an impromptu hotel of cardboard beds and quilts in its baggage-claim...

Apr 13, 2020 05:15 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close marginally lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed marginally lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index...

Apr 13, 2020 05:12 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL to look into expanding electric-vehicle charging infrastructure

IN A move towards a low-carbon future, City Developments Limited (CDL) will look into expanding electric-vehicle...

Apr 13, 2020 05:06 PM
Technology

Apple plans iPad-like design for next iPhone, smaller HomePod

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple Inc is preparing a redesign of its top-tier iPhones, borrowing cues from the latest iPads, as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.