Over 7,000 apply for New York for-hire license ahead of cap

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 10:45 AM

Over 7,000 New York City car-for-hire license applications were filed between the announcement of a one-year cap on new licenses - a blow to the likes of Uber and Lyft - and the measure coming into force, the city regulator said Thursday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio signed the bill into effect Tuesday, a first in the United States after a city council vote earlier this month.

It stipulates a 12-month cap on all new for-hire-vehicle licenses, unless they are wheelchair accessible, as well as minimum pay requirements for app drivers - regulated by the Taxi and Limousine Commission.

The city decided on the suspension to allow the TLC, which is a powerful force in New York politics, to study the impact of the ride-share industry on New York.

The TLC told AFP that 7,434 aspiring drivers rushed to apply in the six days between the vote and the mayor's ratification.

A TLC spokesperson said the applications were still under review and were not guaranteed approval.

In 2010, before Uber emerged on the scene the following year, New York had about 37,000 for-hire vehicles and 13,500 taxis.

Last year, while the number of taxis had not changed, the number of for-hire vehicles had more than doubled to 83,000.

Many officials blame the rapid ride-share industry growth for causing the congestion that plagues Manhattan daily.

AFP

