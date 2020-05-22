You are here

Home > Transport

Pakistan passenger plane crashes in residential area

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 6:50 PM

rk_Pakistan_220520.jpg
A Pakistan passenger plane with more than 100 people believed to be on board crashed in the southern city of Karachi on Friday, the country's aviation authority said.
PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM TWITTER

[KARACHI] A Pakistan passenger plane with more than 100 people believed to be on board crashed in the southern city of Karachi on Friday, the country's aviation authority said.

Images aired on national television showed the Pakistan International Airlines flight had smashed into a residential area, with clouds of thick black smoke billowing from the site.

"The plane crashed in Karachi. We are trying to confirm the number of passengers but initially it is 99 passengers and eight crew members," said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesman for the country's aviation authority, adding that the flight was coming from Lahore.

It comes just days after the country began allowing commercial flights to resume after planes were grounded during a lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan has a chequered military and civilian aviation safety record, with frequent plane and helicopter crashes over the years.

SEE ALSO

Pakistan to step up ties with Singapore

In 2016, a Pakistan International Airlines plane burst into flames after one of its two turboprop engines failed while flying from the remote northern to Islamabad, killing more than 40 people.

The crash comes as Pakistanis across the country are preparing to celebrate the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr, with many travelling back to their homes in cities and villages.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Volkswagen weighs expansion for China budget-car brand Jetta

Nissan may cut more than 20,000 jobs: Kyodo

US Democrats press Delta, JetBlue to reverse cuts after bailout

Safety measures as crucial as attractive fares, perks for air travel to rebound

Rolls-Royce 'working out' how job cuts will hit its 1,300 Singapore staff

Covid-19 could trigger these 10 changes in the future of supply chains

BREAKING NEWS

May 22, 2020 06:50 PM
Garage

South-east Asian PE firms turn cautious despite buying opportunity: report

DESPITE being loaded with dry powder, the South-east Asian private equity (PE) industry has slowed down deal-making...

May 22, 2020 06:44 PM
Consumer

Amazon to hire 50,000 temp workers in India as lockdown boosts demand

[BENGALURU] Amazon.com's India unit said it would hire 50,000 temporary workers to meet a surge in online shopping...

May 22, 2020 06:36 PM
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro Q1 net profit halves on weak ridership amid virus outbreak

THE net profit for transport giant ComfortDelGro (CDG) fell 48.9 per cent on the year to S$36 million for the first...

May 22, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

May 22, 2020 05:54 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares close sharply lower by 2.2%

SINGAPORE shares closed sharply lower as sentiments across the region were hit by worries of a deepening US-China...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.