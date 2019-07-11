You are here

Home > Transport

Pakistan train collision kills nine, injures 66

Thu, Jul 11, 2019 - 1:25 PM

[ISLAMABAD] At least nine people were killed and more than 60 injured when two trains collided in central Pakistan early Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place in Rahim yar Khan district in Punjab province when a passenger train coming from the eastern city of Lahore rammed into a goods train that had stopped at a crossing, a senior government official said.

"At least nine dead bodies have been retrieved," local police officer Omar Salamat told TV channel Geo News.

Mr Salamat said 66 passengers were injured in the accident and had been taken to nearby hospitals.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The condition of three to four passengers is critical," he said.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where the railways have seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.

TV footage from the site showed the heavily damaged train engine and carriages, as emergency workers and local people used metal-cutting tools and heavy cranes.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the country's minister for railways told TV channel Aaj that an investigation had been launched to determine the causes of the incident.

In June, three people were killed when two trains collided in southern Sindh province.

AFP

Transport

Didi eyes global expansion, battles Uber again in Latin America

European airline chiefs push back against flight shaming, carbon taxes

Ryanair says Boeing eyes Max flights by Oct, cites 2020 growth risk

Flights resume at Gatwick Airport after 'control systems issue'

Boeing falls behind Airbus in deliveries as 737 MAX crisis bites

Mahathir weighs proposals for Malaysia Airlines

Editor's Choice

file6zagdhaeai015qfb1fss.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_110719_10_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

It's not debt but how Reits leverage on it that matters

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
3 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
4 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Must Read

file72d1rux7v0o11sia4alg.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo requires exit offers to be fair and reasonable, shareholder vote to exclude offeror and concert parties

hyflyx.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards deal with Utico to invest S$400m for 88% stake

ak_pg_1107.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS named World's Best Bank by Euromoney magazine

OCBC Bank - Loretta Yuen.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC, Singapore police automate data retrieval to quicken financial crime detection

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly