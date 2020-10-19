You are here

Panama offers Covid-19 tests to international travellers

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 12:37 PM

Panama is the latest country to offer travellers a Covid-19 test when they arrive at its main airport, a little less than a week after resuming international flights following a seven-month suspension due to the pandemic.
[PANAMA CITY] Panama is the latest country to offer travellers a Covid-19 test when they arrive at its main airport, a little less than a week after resuming international flights following a seven-month suspension due to the pandemic.

