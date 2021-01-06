You are here

Passengers banned from boarding flights to UK without negative Covid-19 test: The Telegraph

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 7:21 AM

PHOTO: AFP
Airlines flying into the UK will be required to bar passengers from boarding if they do not have a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure, the Telegraph reported late on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Airlines flying into the UK will be required to bar passengers from boarding if they do not have a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure, the Telegraph reported late on Tuesday.

Every traveller coming into any UK port or airport will be expected to have a...

