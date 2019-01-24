You are here

Philippine Airlines owner's stock surges 33% on potential ANA investment

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Manila

PHILIPPINE Airlines Inc's largest shareholder jumped the most in more than two years after the Nikkei reported that ANA Holdings Inc is considering investing in the South-east Asian carrier.

ANA, Japan's biggest airline, is considering purchasing 10 per cent of Philippine Airlines for 10 billion yen (S$124 million), the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

PAL Holdings Inc, which owns most of Philippine Airlines, rose as much as 33 per cent in Manila trading on Wednesday, the biggest intraday gain since July 2016.

Philippine Airlines remains in talks with potential investors and a deal may happen in the first half of the year, PAL president Jaime Bautista said by phone, adding that he could neither confirm nor deny the report, citing confidentiality agreements signed with parties.

ANA didn't immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

An investment in PAL, controlled by billionaire Lucio Tan, would provide Philippine Airlines with funds to expand in a market where a rash of low-cost carriers have encouraged more people to fly for business and leisure in the past decade.

ANA has been looking to enhance its footprint in the region after decades of near duopoly in Japan, where an ageing population threatens to reduce the number of air travellers. BLOOMBERG

