You are here

Home > Transport

Philippine Airlines to slash jobs as virus curbs bite

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 12:08 PM

nz_phillipinesairlines_061065.jpg
Philippine Airlines will cut around a third of its workforce by the end of this year as part of an overhaul triggered by crippling coronavirus travel restrictions.
PHOTO: AFP

[MANILA] Philippine Airlines will cut around a third of its workforce by the end of this year as part of an overhaul triggered by crippling coronavirus travel restrictions.

The pandemic has devastated the global aviation industry, forcing airlines to seek government bailouts, furlough workers and slash jobs.

"The collapse in travel demand and persistent travel restrictions on most global and domestic routes have made retrenchment inevitable," the airline said Monday, announcing the loss of up to 35 per cent of its more than 7,000 employees through voluntary resignations and forced layoffs.

"The retrenchment is part of a larger restructuring and recovery plan as the flag carrier rebuilds its... network amid the global pandemic." Commercial flights were grounded for more than two months during the country's lockdown, which sent the economy into recession and left millions out of work.

Philippine Airlines said it was operating less than 15 per cent of its normal number of daily flights after eight months of restrictions.

SEE ALSO

Exxon to cut 1,600 jobs across Europe as oil rout weighs

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

PAL Holdings, the listed parent of the airline, sank deeper into the red in the first half with a net loss of 20.75 billion pesos (S$583 million). That compared with a 2.98 billion peso net loss in the same period last year.

The announcement comes as the Philippines takes tentative steps to revive its battered tourism industry by allowing domestic travellers to visit Boracay island, famed for its white sand beaches.

Strict protocols require tourists to test negative for Covid-19 before they can travel to the popular holiday destination.

The Philippines has the highest coronavirus caseload in South-east Asia, with more than 324,000 confirmed infections, including more than 5,800 deaths.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

EV startup Faraday Future in talks to go public through SPAC merger

AirAsia ceases operations in Japan

Japan bullet trains firing blanks as pandemic hits

AirAsia shuts Japan operations

AirAsia's problems grow as India Minister hints at local shutdown

Multi-ministry taskforce studying how to revive Singapore's air hub

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 6, 2020 12:15 PM
Companies & Markets

Sen Yue unit receives another letter of demand from SP Group

SP PowerAssets has sent a second letter of demand to waste management firm Sen Yue Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary...

Oct 6, 2020 12:12 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold eases after Trump's discharge, weaker US dollar cushions decline

[BENGALURU] Gold prices dipped on Tuesday, as equities gained after US President Donald Trump was discharged from...

Oct 6, 2020 11:58 AM
Technology

Decade-long Oracle-Google copyright case heads to top US court

[WASHINGTON] A decade-old legal battle between Silicon Valley giants Oracle and Google over software rights moves to...

Oct 6, 2020 11:56 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil firms begin offshore US evacuations as record-breaking storm threatens

[HOUSTON] Energy companies on Monday began evacuating offshore oil platforms as the 25th named storm of the year...

Oct 6, 2020 11:51 AM
Garage

Razer Fintech, Visa to launch virtual prepaid card for youth in January

RAZER Fintech, the financial technology (fintech) arm of gaming peripherals brand Razer, is launching a virtual...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

Stocks to watch: DBS, Cordlife, ThaiBev, UG Healthcare, MLT

Bigger is better for Singapore home buyers

Share of perps in bond issues hits 6-year low as demand, yields dip

Singapore shares open higher tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.5%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.