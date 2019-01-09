You are here

Home > Transport

Philippines' regulator rejects Indonesia's Go-Jek's application for Manila ride-hailing service

Wed, Jan 09, 2019 - 10:45 AM

SL_Go-Jek_090119_39.jpg
The Philippines' transport regulator has rejected the application of Indonesia's Go-Jek to launch a ride-hailing service in the country due to foreign ownership issues, a government official said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[MANILA] The Philippines' transport regulator has rejected the application of Indonesia's Go-Jek to launch a ride-hailing service in the country due to foreign ownership issues, a government official said on Wednesday.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) denied the petition of Go-Jek's subsidiary to become the newest ride-hailing service in the Southeast Asian nation, the regulator's chairman, Martin Delgra, told Reuters.

Velox Technology Philippines Inc, a unit of Go-Jek, "did not meet the citizenship requirement and the application was not verified in accordance with our rules," Mr Delgra said.

Go-Jek, which counts Tencent Holdings Ltd and JD.com Inc as investors, did not immediately respond to request for comments.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Tesla sued over 2018 fatal crash

Heathrow Airport halts departures after drone sighting

FSL Trust files claim against charterer in UK courts

Liner shipping under attack - yet again

Germany's Daimler is selling a truck that can brake, accelerate, steer on its own

Heathrow plans to add 25,000 flights before new runway opens

Editor's Choice

file6ubuqlysdf8n7ile2o6.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hi-P falls 4.66% as Maybank downgrades it to 'sell'

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
4 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
5 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

Must Read

file6ubuqlysdf8n7ile2o6.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

ak_sgskyline_0901.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
SME

Singapore SMEs get help going digital from the get-go with new initiative

SL_SGXl _171218_27.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Rich Capital, KrisEnergy, Swee Hong, OKP Holdings, Chew's Group

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening