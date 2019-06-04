You are here

Home > Transport

Polish LOT rules out cancelling Boeing 737 Max order

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 12:18 PM

lwx_BOEING_040619_100.jpg
Lot Polish Airlines on Tuesday ruled out cancelling an order for grounded Boeing 737 Max jets but urged the US planemaker to take steps to restore their credibility after two accidents.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] LOT Polish Airlines on Tuesday ruled out cancelling an order for grounded Boeing 737 Max jets but urged the US planemaker to take steps to restore their credibility after two accidents.

"If somebody is ready to cancel the Max order because of what happens I think it is more of an emotional decision than a rational decision," chief executive Rafal Milczarski told a CAPA Centre for Aviation conference after an IATA airlines summit.

Some airlines have threatened to cancel orders citing safety reasons, though analysts say the moves coincide with sporadic economic pressure on airlines to reduce or defer deliveries.

"I think Boeing will have to make a lot of efforts to restore their credibility in the market. I'm sure they will do that. I can't see reasons at the moment - unless the regulators find it - to cancel the Max orders," Mr Milczarski said.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

American Airlines, Qantas get early approval on Trans-Pacific flights

Volkswagen CEO meets top US trade official as Mexico tariffs loom: sources

Korean Air CEO: ownership discussions ongoing after patriarch's death

US regulators: Some Boeing 737 MAX planes may have faulty parts

US set to grant tentative approval to American, Qantas JV: sources

World's longest flight to be even less comfortable than expected

Editor's Choice

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

lwx_liang court_040619_12.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
3 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
4 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
5 US begins collecting higher tariffs on Chinese goods arriving by sea

Must Read

lwx_singapore skyline_040619_94.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

Jun 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, SPH, Tiong Seng, Clearbridge, SK Jewellery

Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

MoneyMax chief financial officer quits after a year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening