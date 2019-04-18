You are here

Home > Transport

Porsche CEO eyes cooperation with Chinese technology giants

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 10:38 PM

file74hmu7uaits1mpzjm1u0.jpg
Country-specific features for voice recognition, navigation and integration of the ubiquitous WeChat messaging service will be developed locally, Porsche Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume said in an interview in Shanghai this week.
AFP

[FRANKFURT] Porsche AG is exploring joint projects with Chinese technology giants including Tencent Holdings Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Baidu Inc to expand digital offerings in its largest market and bolster sales.

Country-specific features for voice recognition, navigation and integration of the ubiquitous WeChat messaging service will be developed locally, Porsche Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume said in an interview in Shanghai this week. The manufacturer also signed an agreement to expand its research cooperation with Tongji University on Wednesday.

"We want to have the right partnerships in place in each individual region," Mr Blume said. "It's a misconception to believe all this can be developed in Germany."

The move builds on efforts by Volkswagen AG's most profitable brand to cater to the Chinese, who overwhelmingly use Alibaba-backed AutoNavi and Tencent's WeChat instead of Google Maps and Whatsapp.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China's emergence as the world's largest electric-car market also gives it a key role for Porsche's plan to boost its lineup of fully and partly battery-powered vehicles. The company's first all-electric model, the Taycan, is due to come out later this year and will be followed by a more spacious Cross Turismo version.

Other China-specific features in the works include interior illumination or softer suspension to meet local tastes. But despite the country's growing importance, Porsche seeks to maintain a balanced global sales footprint to avoid becoming too dependent on one market, Mr Blume said. North America, China and Europe currently each account for roughly a third of global deliveries.

The Stuttgart, Germany-based manufacturer faced a bumpy start to the year as worldwide sales fell 12 per cent in the first quarter, triggered by production bottlenecks in the wake of more complex emissions tests in Europe, the brand's decision to cull diesel engines and model changeovers.

Still, Porsche expects full-year sales to rise to a record this year, even as the economic outlook weakens in some key markets. The luxury brand is particularly exposed to trade tariffs as it produces all its vehicles in Europe. But it has more leeway to adjust prices for its well-heeled buyers than mass-market manufacturers.

Porsche predicts a slight rise in revenue this year, helped by the introduction of the latest iteration of its iconic 911 sportscar. The 911 shaped the brand's cachet for decades and has a loyal fan base in the US and Europe.

Customers in China have mainly opted for its Macan and Cayenne SUVs, but Porsche's efforts to promote its sportscars in China, including building a race track outside Shanghai, are making "steady progress," Mr Blume said. The country has become the biggest sales region for the two-seater 718 Boxster and Cayman, he said, which are less expensive than the 911.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

India's SpiceJet says taking measures to deal with capacity crunch

First Japan-built airliner in 50 years takes on Boeing and Airbus

Jet Airways lenders 'reasonably hopeful' of successful bids for grounded airline

Lyft investors sue over slump, claiming IPO was overhyped

AirAsia's plan to launch Vietnam carrier fails to take off

Boeing making 'steady progress' on path to certifying 737 MAX software update: CEO

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
3 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
4 CWT parent defaults on loan
5 Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

Must Read

Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms must innovate quickly but not leave workers behind: Heng Swee Keat

lwx_hwee_180419_65.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT fully redeems its S$100m 3.9% notes

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to cease financing of new coal power plants

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening