You are here

Home > Transport

Prius sales are falling, but hybrids are more popular than ever

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 12:15 AM

doc75mtxxjwdggoatwzjrm_doc73yk8b20sw01cl3dvjgj.jpg
The Toyota Prius, once revered as the greenest car on the road, has fallen on hard times.
EPA

[SOUTHFIELD, Michigan] The Toyota Prius, once revered as the greenest car on the road, has fallen on hard times. Sales are on a six-year losing streak, and now the previously preeminent eco-mobile has fallen behind the Ford Fusion hybrid - a model its parent company plans to pull the plug on in a couple years.

"The Prius is the model that got us to where we are today; it led the charge to electrification, but now it's facing so much competition," said Jeff Schuster, senior vice president of forecasting for researcher LMC Automotive. "The Fusion is having a little bit of a last hurrah to send it off on a higher note."

Monthly sales released Monday provided further evidence of Prius's slide. Sales dropped 24 per cent in the month, bringing the model's year-to-date decline to 39 per cent. The automaker attributed the steep drop-off to a manufacturing changeover for an updated version that began in January.

The Prius ceding leadership of the US hybrid market would have been unimaginable in the early part of the century, when Hollywood celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz embraced the little larva-shaped car, and squadrons of them ferried stars to the Oscars. More than 4.4 million have been sold worldwide since the model's introduction two decades ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But sales peaked in the US in 2012, and its descent roughly follows the rise of Tesla Inc's sleek fully electric cars including the more mass market Model 3 sedan. "It's a competitive business," Bob Carter, Toyota Motor Corp's executive vice president for US sales, said in an interview. "There are some people who trade in their Prius for a Model 3 - I'm well aware of that. But it's still a very small part of the market."

While Tesla may have usurped the Prius as the it-car among the glitterati, Toyota and Ford Motor Co are finding new life for hybrid powertrains by installing them in models with broader appeal: sport utility vehicles and trucks.

The RAV4 small SUV is now among Toyota's top-selling hybrids. Ford is rolling out gas-electric versions of its Escape and Explorer sport utility vehicles this year and its top-selling F-150 pickup truck next year. Both companies are pitching these as "no compromise" vehicles. That's automaker-speak for: Don't worry about finding a place to charge your car and waiting while the battery is replenished.

Gas-electric technology remains cheaper than fully electric powertrains. This is especially the case with so-called mild hybrids that give mostly gasoline-powered cars quick electric-power boosts.

"When Prius started, it needed to really change the conversation, but now hybrids are part of the landscape," said Stephanie Brinley, principal auto analyst for researcher IHS Markit. "The need Prius had to stand out no longer exists. Hybrids are just part of Toyota's lineup, and most models offer them in an affordable way."

Analysts expect hybrids to outpace electric cars in the US through at least the middle of the next decade. By 2025, hybrids will represent 15 per cent of the US market, up from 2.7 per cent last year, according to LMC Automotive. Fully electric vehicles will grow to 4.5 per cent from 1.2 per cent in 2018. IHS Markit predicts hybrids will command 22 per cent of US sales by 2025, while wholly battery-powered vehicles will be 7 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Court stalls Chinese firm's plan to sell French airport stake

US transport agency green lights American Airlines Qantas joint venture

Boeing ordered to replace 737 wing parts prone to cracking

Chinese warships cause surprise in Sydney Harbour

Korean Air CEO says discussions with family members about company are ongoing

Cruise ship rams into tourist boat and dock in Venice, injuring at least 4

Editor's Choice

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

BT_20190603_LJLAWYER3WNP9_3798707.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Drew & Napier adding lawyers Siraj Omar, Christopher Chong

Most Read

1 The bond market is trying to tell us something
2 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
3 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
4 CapitaLand, CDL complete S$400m Liang Court mall purchase
5 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle

Must Read

doc75mpicg8280c2ka19p2_doc7414ubopg1g12tsy0fog.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory sentiment turns negative after almost three years

doc75mpfdt2qcz9jylj8hr_doc728u9k7aur81io1ffcu.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

With 'unintelligible legalese', disclosure not enough in fair dealing: MAS chief

Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

PUB aims to boost industrial water recycling in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening