You are here

Home > Transport

Private jets banned from flying out of Algeria for a month

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 6:46 AM

AK_alg_0104.jpg
Algeria, which has been hit by weeks of anti-government protests, on Sunday banned all private aircraft from taking off or landing until the end of the month.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ALGIERS] Algeria, which has been hit by weeks of anti-government protests, on Sunday banned all private aircraft from taking off or landing until the end of the month.

In a NOTAM, or notice to airmen, aviation authorities said the ban prohibiting "all private Algerian aircraft registered in Algeria or abroad from taking off or landing" would remain in effect until April 30.

There was no immediate reason given for the measure, which was announced after authorities reported the arrest overnight of business tycoon Ali Haddad as he tried to cross the border into neighbouring Tunisia.

Algerian media said the decision to ban flights of private aircraft was aimed at stopping certain prominent individuals from fleeing abroad.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Haddad was widely seen as a political tool of ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika whose decision in February to seek a fifth term in office despite his failing health sparked nationwide protests in the North African country.

Mr Bouteflika, whose mandate officially ends on April 28, said earlier this month he would pull out of the race but postponed elections which were due in April.

Officials have not commented on Mr Haddad's arrest, which was reported by a security source on condition of anonymity and local media.

AFP

Transport

Co-owner of Russia's S7 airline dies in plane crash near Frankfurt

EU agency said to have skipped 737 Max meeting in snub to Boeing

Daimler asks EU antitrust regulators to probe Nokia patents

Chinese airlines post mixed results for 2018

Korean Air stops serving peanuts after teens' flight disrupted by allergy

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Editor's Choice

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

file71zra6j9f361mue1xh30.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

Most Read

1 Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave
2 Hyflux saga: Focus needed despite the noise
3 Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006
4 AMP Capital completes sale of AA Reit management rights, stake to AIMS Financial
5 Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah

Must Read

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

file71zra6j9f361mue1xh30.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

BT_20190401_NBBREXIT1_3739373.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Irony of ironies: it is the EU that is now in control of Brexit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening