You are here

Home > Transport

PSA Group, Fiat Chrysler explore European venture

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Milan

PSA GROUP and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are exploring a partnership to share investments to build cars in Europe, according to people familiar with the talks.

The French carmaker and its Italian-American peer have been holding preliminary discussions to collaborate on a "super platform" - the basic underpinning of a car model - to reduce their investment costs in the highly competitive region, said the people who asked not to be named as the matter is private. Preliminary talks could be announced by the end of the first half, one of the people said.

PSA chief executive officer Carlos Tavares said earlier this month that his company is ready to seize opportunities for growth, less than a year after integrating the Opel and Vauxhall brands that it purchased from General Motors. Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley said at the same time that he would "clearly look into" a deal that would make the Italian-American carmaker stronger, including an alliance or a merger.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Any eventual partnership is likely to include sharing investments for new electric cars, the people said. The sale of electric vehicles is expected to boom globally to 60 million a year in 2040 from about 2.2 million in 2019, according to BloombergNEF estimates.

"No single car manufacturer alone can afford the sheer size of investments needed to develop platforms for the kind of smart, hybrid and connected vehicles that will hit the road in coming years," said Carlo Alberto Carnevale Maffe, a professor at Bocconi University in Milan. "Talks between PSA and FCA, as well as the one by BMW and Daimler, are a clear sign that the industry needs to find a new equilibrium of competition on final products and services, leveraging on inevitable cooperation in technology development and supporting infrastructures."

The partnership could eventually develop into a wider combination in the future, though the current focus is on the limited cooperation, two of the people said.

A spokesman for PSA declined to comment. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Ezion gets proposed lifeline from Malaysia's Yinson

Malaysia asks for six more months to deliberate on JB-Singapore RTS link

DSV to buy Panalpina in US$4.6b European logistics deal

US opens new probe into 3 million Kia, Hyundai vehicles for fire risks

Tesla boom lifts Norway's electric car sales to 58% market share

Jet Airways misses paying US$109m loan, sources say

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
2 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
3 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Midas to be liquidated after failing to find rescuer; owes 1.9b yuan in loans

Must Read

BT_20190402_ABHYFLUX2_3740306.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Taxpayers cannot bail out Hyflux investors: Masagos

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

BP_Core Central Region_020419_4.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Real Estate

Prime areas lead slide in private home prices in Q1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening