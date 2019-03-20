PSA International inks agreement to acquire Poland's largest container terminal

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
PSA International has signed an agreement with two funds to jointly acquire the largest container terminal in Poland - its first investment in Eastern Europe, the port and terminal operator announced on Tuesday.
The agreement to acquire the Deepwater Container Terminal (
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg