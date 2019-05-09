Qantas Airways forecasts record annual revenue

Australia's Qantas Airways forecast record annual revenue on Thursday and said it remained on track to fully offset the impact of significantly higher fuel costs compared with last year.

The country's largest airline said group revenue rose 2.3 per cent to A$4.4 billion (S$4.2 billion) in the third quarter ended March 31.

Qantas also said it had reached an agreement with Melbourne Airport to sell its domestic terminal for A$355 million.

