You are here

Home > Transport

Qantas cancels more international flights as coronavirus spreads rapidly

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 9:13 AM

AB_qantas_060320.jpg
Qantas Airways said on Friday it would cut more international capacity this month as it grapples with falling demand due to an escalation in the coronavirus outbreak in countries beyond China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways said on Friday it would cut more international capacity this month as it grapples with falling demand due to an escalation in the coronavirus outbreak in countries beyond China.

The latest cuts to destinations including Tokyo, Sapporo, Osaka, Hong Kong and Auckland are on top of its grounding the equivalent of 18 planes as it cut international and domestic capacity last month.

"The coronavirus situation and its impact on international travel demand is evolving and we're monitoring closely," the Australian airline said in a statement on Friday.

"Further changes are expected."

Australia has recorded 60 cases of infection and two elderly people have died from the virus. Globally, the virus has spread to more than 60 countries. Almost 91,000 have been infected and over 3,000 have died, most of them in China.

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus could erase US$211b from Asia-Pacific economies: S&P

With the virus spreading rapidly, international tourist bookings to Australia plunged by 56 per cent over the last month, the country's tourism minister, Simon Birmingham, said on radio.

The country also ordered its first school closure after a 16-year-old pupil tested positive for the coronavirus.

Qantas' loss-making domestic rival Virgin Australia Holdings is holding meetings and calls with debt investors on Friday to discuss its recent interim results, a Virgin spokesman said, following a report in The Australian Financial Review there were concerns over falls in its bond prices.

Virgin has no immediate plans to lower capacity beyond domestic and international cuts announced last month but is continuing to monitor demand and will make more adjustments if needed, the spokesman said.

Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines this week also announced further capacity cuts than initially planned as the epidemic spreads to more countries.

Airlines could lose US$63 billion to US$113 billion in revenue for passenger traffic globally in 2020, depending on how the coronavirus spreads, International Air Transport Association said on Thursday. 

REUTERS

Transport

Airlines grim as trade group sees potential US$113b hit from virus

US tests stranded cruise ship passengers for coronavirus

Epidemic could cost airlines US$113b in lost revenues: Iata

Los Angeles port hit hard by Covid-19

One year after 737 MAX crash, aviation giant Boeing is at a crossroads

High-powered electric motorcycles allowed from April 1

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 6, 2020 09:04 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, JSH, Singtel, Hongkong Land, Dairy Farm

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Mar 6, 2020 09:00 AM
Companies & Markets

Tee International ex-CEO interviewed by CAD, removed from director post

TEE International's former chief executive officer (CEO) Phua Chian Kin has been interviewed by the Commercial...

Mar 6, 2020 08:36 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus could erase US$211b from Asia-Pacific economies: S&P

[SYDNEY] A fast spreading coronavirus outbreak could knock US$211 billion off the combined economies of the Asia-...

Mar 6, 2020 08:35 AM
Government & Economy

US Covid-19 death toll rises to 12, including latest in Washington

[LOS ANGELES] The US death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to 12 on Thursday when King County, Washington...

Mar 6, 2020 08:29 AM
Government & Economy

Japan household spending falls for 4th straight month, coronavirus impact looms

[TOKYO] Japanese household spending dropped for the fourth straight month in January, reflecting growing strains in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.