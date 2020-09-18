You are here

Home > Transport

Qantas CEO Joyce's pay falls 83% because of coronavirus pandemic

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 12:25 PM

nz_alan_180994.jpg
The total pay for Qantas Airways chief executive officer Alan Joyce fell by 83 per cent in the financial year ending June 30 because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the airline said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] The total pay for Qantas Airways chief executive officer Alan Joyce fell by 83 per cent in the financial year ending June 30 because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the airline said on Friday.

This pushes Mr Joyce from the ranks of Australia's highest-paid bosses.

Mr Joyce's total pay was A$1.7 million (S$1.68 million) in the financial year, down from A$9.9 million a year earlier, Qantas said in a statement.

Two years ago, Mr Joyce was the highest paid chief executive in Australia, according to the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI), after successfully spearheading a turnaround programme. He was ranked eighth by ACSI last year.

The airline said Mr Joyce took no salary from April to July this year as revenues collapsed, before returning to 65 per cent of his base salary in August.

SEE ALSO

Emirates airline to produce kosher meals as Israel beckons

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Part of the decline in Mr Joyce's total pay was because he offered, and the board agreed, to not receive 345,000 shares associated with a long-term incentive from 2017, Qantas said.

It added that a decision on whether those shares will ultimately vest or lapse has been deferred until at least August 2021.

Qantas has announced plans to cut 8,500 jobs, or nearly 30 per cent of its pre-pandemic workforce, and the majority of its staff remain stood down and are receiving government support rather than their salaries.

The airline's chairman Richard Goyder, who also received no pay from April to July, said management and the board had shown important leadership in taking the salary cuts.

"This is obviously not the same hardship as those stood down or facing redundancy, but it comes at a time when demands on management are greater than ever," Mr Goyder said.

Qantas' rivals Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways have also announced salary cuts for senior leaders.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Uber to seek partial sale of US$6.3b Didi stake

Emirates airline to produce kosher meals as Israel beckons

Thai Aug domestic car sales drop 12.1% y-o-y: industry federation

Asian airlines turn to 'flights to nowhere' to get travellers back in the skies

Boeing MAX crashes 'horrific' result of lapses by company, regulator

DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 18, 2020 12:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Judge cites 'clear case of balance sheet insolvency' for placing KS Energy, key unit under IJM

IN granting OCBC's application to place embattled KS Energy and its key unit under interim judicial management (IJM...

Sep 18, 2020 12:02 PM
Banking & Finance

Citigroup to hire 6,000 youth in Asia as unemployment soars

[HONG KONG] Citigroup is embarking on hiring 6,000 young people in Asia over the next three years in an effort to...

Sep 18, 2020 11:42 AM
Companies & Markets

Synagie to partner computer manufacturers to expand insurtech business

CATALIST-LISTED Synagie Corporation is partnering leading computer manufacturers to, among other things, bundle its...

Sep 18, 2020 11:42 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets drift as rally stalls, stimulus row dents optimism

[HONG KONG] Asian markets were mixed on Friday as investors struggled to reignite the rally that has characterised...

Sep 18, 2020 11:17 AM
Technology

Apple to launch first online store in India next week

[BENGALURU] Apple Inc will launch its first online store in India on Sept 23, the iPhone maker said on Friday,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, SGX, Sunpower, Mermaid Maritime, SLB Development

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

Now is the time for China to win friends: Chan Chun Sing

Singapore shares inch up at Friday's open; STI up 0.1%

Will OUE Commercial Reit sell some of its assets?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.