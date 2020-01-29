Qantas could axe Beijing route early as coronavirus hits demand: CEO

Qantas Airways chief executive Alan Joyce said on Wednesday it was too early for the airline to quantify the financial impact of China's coronavirus epidemic on its business but it was reviewing whether to end Beijing flights early.

Qantas in November said it was axing its underperforming Sydney-Beijing route from March due to stiff competition from Chinese airlines and weak business class demand.

"We continue to review that, continue to review the loads, and whether we look to do that earlier, or keep it operating until that date," Mr Joyce told reporters at the opening of a new pilot training school in Queensland, according to a transcript provided to Reuters.

