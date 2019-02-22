You are here

Home > Transport

Qantas expects stronger second half after H1 profit falls 19% on high fuel costs

Fri, Feb 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190222_UVQANTAS22_3703339.jpg
Strong forward bookings, relief from high fuel prices and cost-cutting measures are factors that point to a strong second half for the airline, said Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Singapore

AUSTRALIA'S Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday it expected a strong second half based on solid forward bookings and relief from high fuel prices which drove its first-half profit down 19 per cent.

The airline recovered fuel price increases through higher fares in the domestic market in the first half but was unable to make up those costs on international fares due to stiff competition.

"Looking ahead, we believe the Qantas Group is well positioned," chief executive Alan Joyce said, pointing to strong forward bookings, slowing capacity growth by rivals in the international market and cost-cutting measures. These factors point to a strong second half, and we expect to completely recover our increased fuel costs by the end of this financial year."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Underlying profit before tax fell to A$780 million (S$755.7 million) for the six months ended Dec 31, from a record A$959 million a year ago, adjusted for accounting changes, and its lowest since 2015. Revenue rose 6 per cent to A$9.21 billion.

Despite the earnings decline, Qantas had the confidence to announce the return of A$500 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

Qantas shares fell more than 2 per cent in morning trade following the results, before recovering to be 0.4 per cent lower in a slightly stronger broader market.

The airline said its capital spending forecast for the year had risen by A$600 million to A$1.6 billion due to delayed proceeds from an airport terminal sale, bringing forward aircraft payments and the purchase of a 20 percent stake in charter operator Alliance Aviation Services Ltd.

The Australian domestic aviation market is largely a duopoly between Qantas and smaller rival Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd, both of which have increased fares and boosted domestic earnings by keeping a lid on capacity.

Qantas said forward bookings were up 6.8 per cent as of Dec 31 and domestic and international capacity would be flat in the second half.

Meanwhile, the airline will start the ball rolling on replacing its domestic fleet, including 75 Boeing 737s, toward the end of this year with a decision on the type and number of aircraft expected in 2020, Mr Joyce said.

The Australian carrier's move will launch yet another contest between Airbus SE and Boeing Co, the two biggest planemakers in the world.

The models under consideration will include Boeing's potential new mid-sized airplane which "on paper looks like it could be a great aircraft for the domestic market", Mr Joyce told Reuters.

Qantas will decide on a new long-haul jet capable of 20-hour non-stop flights between Sydney and London later this year before it launches the domestic fleet replacement competition, Mr Joyce said.

The airline is considering the 777-8 and A350-1000ULR models for the marathon flights but an order may also include other types such as the 777-9 or A350-1000 designed for shorter routes, he said. REUTERS

Transport

Stay or leave? Carmakers confront hard Brexit choices

Weak profit outlook leads to Nissan's first debt rating cut in a decade

Australian drivers can show off their personalities with emojis on licence plates

Male, female or X? Air passengers to get more gender options from airlines

London's Heathrow Airport could see trade boost in no-deal Brexit

Qantas to decide on future domestic fleet next year - CEO

Editor's Choice

SL_cl_220219_3.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

BT_20190222_YOCDLVIEW_3703740.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

There's still room for 'calculated risks', says Kwek

BT_20190222_VIFTA_3703821.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade between EU and Singapore crosses 100b euros; further boost expected from FTA

Most Read

1 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
2 Thai police seek to prosecute leader of anti-junta party popular with young
3 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
4 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
5 BBR warns of 2018 loss

Must Read

BP_Chan Chun Sing _210219_53.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore says tighter foreign worker rules are a 'surgical' move

doc746aqnx70jkkz675db7_doc733rg6xx0a8d68e9f42.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 21, 2019
Garage

Logistics startup Lalamove raises US$300m in Series D round to expand in Asia

Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Trading halt on Best World shares extended by up to two days

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening